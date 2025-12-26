AUDUSD is showing strong gains, setting a new yearly high at 0.6717. The Reserve Bank of Australia may raise interest rates in 2026. Details — in our analysis for 26 December 2025.
The Australian dollar has reached a new yearly high, supported by growing expectations of an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The minutes of the latest RBA meeting showed that the board is prepared to tighten policy if inflation does not ease.
Investors’ attention will now shift to the Q4 Consumer Price Index report, scheduled for release on January 28. Analysts note that higher-than-expected inflation figures for the fourth quarter could lead to a rate hike at the RBA meeting on February 3.
AUDUSD is showing strong growth, setting a new yearly high at 0.6717. The Alligator indicator is pointing upward, confirming the bullish price momentum. The key support level is currently located at 0.6600.
Within the short-term AUDUSD price forecast, if bulls manage to maintain control, further growth toward the 0.6800 resistance area may follow. If bears succeed in reversing prices lower, a decline toward the support area around 0.6600 is possible.
AUDUSD quotes are rising, having set a new yearly high at 0.6717. If elevated inflation in Australia persists, the RBA may raise interest rates in 2026.
