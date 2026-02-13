After testing the 2023 highs, the AUDUSD pair is forming a correction before a further rise. Quotes are hovering around 0.7050. Discover more in our analysis for 13 February 2026.

AUDUSD forecast: key takeaways

US core Consumer Price Index: previously at 2.6%, projected at 2.5%

Inflation above 3.0% in Australia is unacceptable, according to the RBA

AUDUSD forecast for 13 February 2026: 0.7140

Fundamental analysis

Today’s AUDUSD forecast favours the Australian dollar, which has strong chances to continue recovering against the USD after completing the current correction. At this stage, the pair is trading around 0.7050.

The core CPI measures changes in the cost of goods and services from the consumer’s perspective. This index is a key gauge of consumer purchasing dynamics and inflation. Fundamental analysis for 13 February 2026 takes into account that the actual January core CPI reading may decline to 2.5% compared to the previous period, indicating easing inflationary pressure.

An RBA representative stated that inflation above 3.0% is unacceptable for Australia and that the regulator will take all necessary measures to bring it down.

Thus, a decline in US CPI and core CPI, combined with other macroeconomic indicators from the US and Australia, may add to pressure on the USD and push the AUDUSD pair higher.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, after testing the upper Bollinger Band, the AUDUSD pair formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. At this stage, quotes continue to develop a corrective wave following the signal. The downside target for the pullback may be at the 0.7020 support level.

The AUDUSD forecast for 13 February 2026 also considers an alternative scenario, in which quotes may continue their upward trajectory towards the nearest resistance level at 0.7140 without testing support.

AUDUSD overview

Asset: AUDUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 0.7085 and 0.7145

Key support levels: 0.7020 and 0.6920





AUDUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Limit)

A confident rebound from the 0.7020 support level creates favourable conditions for opening long positions. Weak US macroeconomic data may further confirm the bullish scenario.

The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:4. The potential profit upon reaching the target is 120 pips, while the risk is limited to 30 pips.

Buy Limit: 0.7020

Take Profit: 0.7140

Stop Loss: 0.6990

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A bearish scenario is possible if the price breaks and consolidates below 0.7000, which may signal a bearish correction.

Take Profit: 0.6920

Stop Loss: 0.7050

Risk factors

The main risk factor for continued AUDUSD growth remains a strengthening global demand for the US dollar amid sell-offs in equities, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Additional pressure may come from investors’ reactions to positive US economic data.

Summary

A decline in the US core CPI and other economic indicators may support the AUD. Technical analysis of AUDUSD suggests growth towards 0.7140 after the correction is complete.

