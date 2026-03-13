After a sharp rally, the AUDUSD pair continues to correct ahead of US data. The AUDUSD rate is testing 0.7020. Discover more in our analysis for 13 March 2026.
Today’s AUDUSD outlook favours the US dollar, which has a strong chance to continue recovering against the Australian dollar. The pair is currently trading around 0.7020.
US job openings (JOLTS) is an economic indicator that shows the number of unfilled jobs in the country at the end of the month. The report is published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and provides insight into labour demand, the level of economic activity, and the balance between employers and job seekers.
JOLTS helps assess labour market dynamics: high vacancies indicate solid economic activity and rising demand for workers, while a low reading may signal business difficulties and slowing growth. The data can be taken into account when making relevant decisions.
The forecast for 13 March 2026 suggests that job openings could increase to 6.760 million from the previous 6.542 million. A stronger-than-expected figure could support the US dollar, while a reading below the forecast could push the AUDUSD pair higher.
Overall, US macroeconomic data looks supportive for the USD. In the current environment, it may provide additional support to the dollar and trigger a further decline in the AUDUSD pair.
On the H4 chart, AUDUSD tested the upper Bollinger Band and formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. At this stage, quotes continue to develop a downward wave following the signal. A target for the correction is the 0.6970 support level.
The AUDUSD forecast for 13 March 2026 also considers an alternative scenario: the pair may form an upward wave towards the nearest resistance level at 0.7070 without testing support.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below 0.6970 would open the way for continued downward movement. Additional support for the bearish scenario could come from further USD strength. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:2.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A consolidation above 0.7070 would signal the return of buyers and cancel the bearish bias. In this case, the pair may rise towards 0.7170.
Risks for the Australian dollar include further USD strengthening amid hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric, strong US macroeconomic data, and easing geopolitical tensions.
The USD continues to pressure the Australian dollar ahead of US labour market data. AUDUSD technical analysis suggests a decline towards 0.6970.
