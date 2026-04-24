The AUDUSD pair continues to decline amid geopolitical risks, with the price currently testing the 0.7120 level. Find out more in our analysis for 24 April 2026.
Today’s AUDUSD forecast shows that the Australian dollar is ending the week on a subdued note, retreating under pressure from global risk aversion. On Friday morning, quotes are consolidating around 0.7120, marking the second consecutive day of decline.
The main driver of today’s volatility is the market’s disappointment in the lack of progress in negotiations between the US and Iran, which is outweighing even relatively strong local data on the Australian economy.
Drivers of volatility in the AUDUSD rate:
The market is trapped between a strong domestic hawkish sentiment and global risk aversion. On the one hand, the Reserve Bank of Australia keeps an extremely hawkish tone: markets are pricing in an 80% likelihood of an interest rate hike in May, while full tightening by the end of the year is already priced in. On the other hand, Australia remains an importer of petroleum products, and each new round of escalation in the Middle East hits the country’s trade balance, preventing the AUD from surging higher.
The key event of next week will be the release of quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data in Australia on Tuesday, 29 April. These figures will become the decisive argument for the RBA in making its interest rate decision. For now, geopolitics remains the key factor, with the pair’s upside potential constrained by fear ahead of the weekend, and a breakout below the 0.7115 support level remaining the primary scenario for today.
On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern while pulling back near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, quotes remain within an ascending channel and continue to form a corrective wave. As this signal plays out, the price may complete the correction and form an upward wave, with the upside target at the 0.7225 resistance level.
The AUDUSD forecast for 24 April 2026 also takes into account another market scenario, in which quotes may continue the corrective wave towards the nearest support level at 0.7080 before growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 0.7190 resistance level would open the way for the continuation of the upward wave. Statements by RBA officials regarding interest rate hikes and a weaker USD further confirm the upside scenario.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below the 0.7080 level would indicate the return of sellers and a stronger USD. In this case, quotes will likely decline towards 0.6945.
Risk factors for the Australian dollar remain further strengthening of the US dollar amid more hawkish Fed rhetoric, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and statements from RBA officials.
Ahead of the weekend, the AUD continues to lose ground against the USD. At the same time, AUDUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards the 0.7225 resistance level after the correction.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.