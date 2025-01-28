The ECB President’s speech may impact the current EURUSD forecast and push the price down to 1.0330. Discover more in our analysis for 28 January 2025.
The forecast for 28 January 2025 takes into account that US durable goods orders may rise to 0.3% in December, up from the previous -1.1%. The increase indicates somewhat higher purchasing power of the population and in the long term the improving US economic situation.
Fundamental analysis for 28 January 2025 indicates that the US CB Consumer Confidence Index is projected to increase to 105.7 points if the data aligns with or exceeds the forecast. This may exert downward pressure on the EURUSD rate.
ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to deliver a speech on 28 January 2025. In her recent statements, she emphasised the progress in reducing inflation in the eurozone and expressed hope for achieving the 2% inflation target this year.
The upcoming speech will likely cover the following issues:
Having tested the upper Bollinger band, the EURUSD price has formed a Stick Sandwich reversal pattern on the H4 chart. At this stage, it continues to develop a downward wave following the signal received. The price will likely decline further to the nearest support level at 1.0330 as it remains within a descending channel. A breakout below this level will open the potential for a more substantial downtrend.
However, an alternative scenario is possible, where the price undergoes a correction towards 1.0575 before gaining downward momentum.
Together with the EURUSD technical analysis, US fundamental data and the ECB president’s speech suggest a decline to 1.0330.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.