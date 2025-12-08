The EURUSD rate is rising moderately, climbing above 1.1650. This week, the market expects a Fed rate cut. Find out more in our analysis for 8 December 2025.
The EURUSD pair is rising as investors expect the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this week. However, the outlook for 2026 remains less certain: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may signal a more cautious approach to future easing.
Strong economic activity and inflation near the ECB’s target in the eurozone suggest the central bank may keep rates unchanged until the end of 2026. Eurozone Q3 GDP was revised upwards to 0.3% from the previous estimate of 0.2%.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair is strengthening, climbing above 1.1650. The Alligator indicator has also turned upwards following the price, suggesting the euro may continue its bullish momentum. The key support zone is 1.1470–1.1500.
According to the short-term EURUSD forecast, the pair may advance towards 1.1730 and beyond if buyers maintain control. Conversely, if sellers regain initiative, the price could dip to the 1.1500 support level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
