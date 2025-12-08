The EURUSD rate is rising moderately, climbing above 1.1650. This week, the market expects a Fed rate cut. Find out more in our analysis for 8 December 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus : the Federal Reserve will announce its rate decision on Wednesday – a 25-basis-point cut is expected

: the Federal Reserve will announce its rate decision on Wednesday – a 25-basis-point cut is expected Current trend : moderate growth

: moderate growth EURUSD forecast for 8 December 2025: 1.1500 or 1.1730

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair is rising as investors expect the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this week. However, the outlook for 2026 remains less certain: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may signal a more cautious approach to future easing.

Strong economic activity and inflation near the ECB’s target in the eurozone suggest the central bank may keep rates unchanged until the end of 2026. Eurozone Q3 GDP was revised upwards to 0.3% from the previous estimate of 0.2%.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair is strengthening, climbing above 1.1650. The Alligator indicator has also turned upwards following the price, suggesting the euro may continue its bullish momentum. The key support zone is 1.1470–1.1500.

According to the short-term EURUSD forecast, the pair may advance towards 1.1730 and beyond if buyers maintain control. Conversely, if sellers regain initiative, the price could dip to the 1.1500 support level.





Summary

The EURUSD pair has climbed above 1.1650 as the market expects the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates at its meeting on Wednesday.

