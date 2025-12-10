Ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision, the EURUSD pair is trading near 1.1625. Find more details in our analysis for 10 December 2025.
The EURUSD forecast reflects that the euro continues its corrective wave today, with the pair trading near 1.1625.
The market is awaiting today’s Fed interest rate decision. If the Federal Reserve continues to ease monetary policy, the USD will weaken, giving the euro room to strengthen. In this scenario, the EURUSD rate may form another upward wave. However, the possibility of the Fed unexpectedly tightening policy and raising the rate should not be ruled out. Such a move would strengthen the USD and could trigger a reversal in EURUSD, sending the pair lower.
Stabilising inflation in the eurozone and moderate economic dynamics give the ECB room to keep rates unchanged, while the Fed is moving towards easing.
The forecast for 10 December 2025 takes into account that any positive economic data from the eurozone may act as a trigger for EURUSD growth.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the pair may develop an upward wave as the pattern plays out. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it may head towards 1.1670. A breakout above this level would open the potential for continued upward momentum.
However, today’s EURUSD forecast also includes an alternative scenario with a corrective move towards 1.1600 before growth resumes.
The EURUSD outlook today favours the euro, with technical analysis suggesting a rise towards 1.1700.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.