The EURUSD rate has risen above the 1.1700 level. The euro received support from the Fed’s rate cut and slowing inflation in the eurozone. Details — in our analysis for 12 December 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus : Germany’s consumer inflation for November remained at 2.3%

: Germany’s consumer inflation for November remained at 2.3% Current trend : an upward impulse is observed

: an upward impulse is observed EURUSD forecast for 12 December 2025: 1.1800 or 1.1650

Fundamental analysis

The US Federal Reserve implemented an expected 25-basis-point rate cut, while simultaneously signaling a likely pause in January as policymakers await additional data to assess the economic outlook.

Meanwhile, investors have reduced expectations for further policy easing by the ECB after officials indicated that additional rate cuts may not be necessary in 2026.

ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the central bank will raise its eurozone growth forecasts next week, as the economy continues to demonstrate resilience despite ongoing trade tensions.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, EURUSD quotes continue to strengthen, rising above the 1.1700 level. The Alligator indicator has also turned upward following the price, suggesting that the euro’s advance may continue in the near term. The key support area is located around 1.1650.

Within the short-term EURUSD outlook, if bulls manage to maintain control, further growth toward the 1.1800 level and above is quite possible. If bears manage to regain the initiative, a pullback toward support at 1.1650 may occur.





Summary

The EURUSD price has risen above the 1.1700 mark. The ECB does not plan to cut interest rates in the near future.

