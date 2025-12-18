Sign InOpen an account

EURUSD: the pair awaits today’s ECB rate decision

18.12.2025

The EURUSD rate is rising moderately, having turned higher from support at 1.1700. Today the market is awaiting the ECB interest rate decision. Details — in our analysis for 18 December 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

  • Market focus: today the ECB interest rate decision will be announced — rates are expected to remain unchanged
  • Current trend: moderate upward movement
  • EURUSD forecast for 18 December 2025: 1.1700 or 1.1800

Fundamental analysis

Annual core inflation in the euro area, excluding food, energy, and tobacco prices, stood at 2.4% in November 2025 for the third consecutive month, in line with the preliminary estimate. Since reaching a nearly four-year low of 2.3% in May, core inflation in the euro area has remained stable.

Today, following the ongoing ECB meeting, the interest rate decision will be published. Against the backdrop of easing inflation, the European regulator is expected to keep rates unchanged at 2% and may potentially revise its economic growth forecasts for 2026 higher.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, EURUSD quotes are strengthening moderately after rebounding from the 1.1700 level. The Alligator indicator has also turned upward along with price action, suggesting that further appreciation of the European currency may continue.

Within the short-term EURUSD price forecast, if bulls manage to retain control, a move toward the 1.1800 level and higher is quite possible in the near term. If bears regain the initiative, a renewed decline toward support at 1.1700 may follow.

EURUSD technical analysis for 18 December 2025
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Summary

The EURUSD price is rising moderately after rebounding from support at 1.1700. Today, the market is focused on the ECB interest rate decision.

Editors’ picks

EURUSD 2026-2027 forecast: key market trends and future predictions

This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.

Gold (XAUUSD) forecast 2026 and beyond: expert insights, price predictions, and analysis

Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.