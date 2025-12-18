The EURUSD rate is rising moderately, having turned higher from support at 1.1700. Today the market is awaiting the ECB interest rate decision. Details — in our analysis for 18 December 2025.
Annual core inflation in the euro area, excluding food, energy, and tobacco prices, stood at 2.4% in November 2025 for the third consecutive month, in line with the preliminary estimate. Since reaching a nearly four-year low of 2.3% in May, core inflation in the euro area has remained stable.
Today, following the ongoing ECB meeting, the interest rate decision will be published. Against the backdrop of easing inflation, the European regulator is expected to keep rates unchanged at 2% and may potentially revise its economic growth forecasts for 2026 higher.
On the H4 chart, EURUSD quotes are strengthening moderately after rebounding from the 1.1700 level. The Alligator indicator has also turned upward along with price action, suggesting that further appreciation of the European currency may continue.
Within the short-term EURUSD price forecast, if bulls manage to retain control, a move toward the 1.1800 level and higher is quite possible in the near term. If bears regain the initiative, a renewed decline toward support at 1.1700 may follow.
The EURUSD price is rising moderately after rebounding from support at 1.1700. Today, the market is focused on the ECB interest rate decision.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.