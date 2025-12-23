EURUSD is strengthening, reflecting U.S. dollar weakness amid rising expectations of monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve. The current quote is 1.1775. Details — in our analysis for 23 December 2025.
EURUSD is rising for the second consecutive trading session. Buyers are maintaining control and are attempting to consolidate above the nearest resistance level at 1.1765. The U.S. dollar remains under pressure as the market strengthens expectations of further monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Currently, market participants are pricing in two Fed rate cuts of 25 basis points each in 2026.
This week, several important U.S. macroeconomic indicators are scheduled for release, including the preliminary estimate of GDP growth for the third quarter. Weak data could further increase pressure on the dollar within today’s EURUSD outlook and trigger a move toward annual highs.
EURUSD has broken out of its descending channel. Buyers are holding prices above the EMA-65, indicating the persistence of a strong bullish impulse.
Today’s EURUSD forecast suggests continued growth toward the 1.1830 level. Additional confirmation of the bullish scenario would come from a rebound off the upper boundary of the previously formed descending channel, which is now acting as support. The Stochastic Oscillator also supports the upside scenario, with its signal lines turning down from the overbought area.
A sustained move above the 1.1805 level would further strengthen buyers’ positions and confirm the potential for continuation of the upward move within the current trend.
Rising expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts and the potential deterioration of U.S. macroeconomic indicators are creating conditions for further strengthening of the currency pair. Technical analysis of EURUSD points to the preservation of a bullish scenario and suggests continued growth toward the 1.1830 level, provided prices hold above 1.1805.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.