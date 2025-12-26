After forming a corrective move, the EURUSD pair has stalled near the 1.1780 level. On Monday, the market is expected to see increased volatility. Details — in our analysis for 26 December 2025.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that today the euro formed a corrective wave and paused near the 1.1780 level.
Key triggers influencing the EURUSD exchange rate:
On the H4 chart, EURUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, the pair may develop an upward wave as part of the pattern’s execution. Given that prices remain within the boundaries of an ascending channel, they may move toward the 1.1840 area. A breakout above this level would open the way for a continuation of the upward trend.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also considers an alternative scenario involving a corrective pullback toward the 1.1755 level before further growth.
The EURUSD outlook for today favors the euro. Technical analysis suggests a continuation of the upward move toward the 1.1840 level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair's movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
