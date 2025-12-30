The EURUSD pair is trading near the 1.1800 level, close to the annual high, amid diverging monetary policy outlooks between the ECB and the Fed. Details — in our analysis for 30 December 2025.
The European currency is trading near its annual high against the US dollar, reflecting the current divergence in policy paths between the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged in December and signaled that they are likely to remain at current levels for an extended period. ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that high uncertainty makes it difficult to provide precise forecasts regarding future rate changes.
Markets are also preparing for the possibility that US President Donald Trump will appoint a new Fed Chair in 2026 to replace Jerome Powell after the end of his term in May. This development could potentially contribute to further interest rate cuts in the United States.
On the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading near resistance at 1.1800. The Alligator indicator is pointing upward, suggesting that further strengthening of the European currency remains possible. The key support level is located at 1.1700.
Within the short-term EURUSD price forecast, if bulls manage to retain the initiative, a test of the annual high at 1.1919 is quite possible in the near term. If bears take control, a decline toward support at 1.1700 may follow.
EURUSD is holding firmly near 1.1800 amid stable ECB guidance indicating no near-term rate cuts. Today, the market is awaiting the release of the minutes from the December FOMC meeting.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.