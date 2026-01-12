The euro has made another attempt to strengthen against the USD, with EURUSD quotes testing the 1.1660 level. Discover more in our analysis for 12 January 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that today the euro is forming a corrective wave and is trading around the 1.1660 level.
Key triggers influencing the EURUSD exchange rate:
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, it is developing an upward wave following the pattern’s signal. Since quotes remain within an ascending channel, they may move towards 1.1710. A breakout above this level would open the way for continued upward momentum.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also considers an alternative scenario, with a corrective move towards 1.1640 before further growth.
The risk of political interference in the actions of the US Federal Reserve works in favour of the euro. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a rise towards the 1.1710 level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
