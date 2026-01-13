The EURUSD pair is weakening amid seller dominance and persistent uncertainty surrounding future Fed decisions, with the rate currently at 1.1653. Discover more in our analysis for 13 January 2026.
The EURUSD rate is declining after rebounding from the local resistance level at 1.1695. The recovery attempt failed, with the currency pair remaining under selling pressure. On Monday, the US dollar weakened amid reports that the US Department of Justice is preparing to bring criminal charges against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. This factor temporarily increased uncertainty around US monetary policy and provided support to the EURUSD pair.
Despite this, markets continue to price in two Fed rate cuts this year, with the first expected in June. At the same time, a potential acceleration in inflation may significantly limit the regulator’s room for monetary easing. An additional argument in favour of a more accommodative policy stance came from the nonfarm payrolls report. Job creation in December came in below forecasts, reinforcing expectations of rate cuts and confirming a weakening US labour market.
The EURUSD rate continues to decline. Sellers are holding the price below the EMA-65, indicating that the bearish momentum remains strong.
The EURUSD forecast for today suggests continued downward movement with a target at 1.1555. The Stochastic Oscillator further supports the bearish scenario. The signal lines turned downwards after rebounding from overbought territory and formed a crossover, confirming increasing pressure from sellers.
Consolidation below 1.1605 will confirm the continued decline.
The EURUSD pair failed to gain a foothold above the 1.1695 resistance level, and as a result the price continues to trend downwards. Technical analysis of EURUSD indicates that the bearish scenario will continue, with a high probability of further decline towards 1.1555.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.