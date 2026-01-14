The EURUSD rate corrected downwards to the 1.1620 support level, where it met active buying interest and is attempting to reverse upwards. Find more details in our analysis for 14 January 2026.
US inflation data released yesterday largely met market expectations and had little impact on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy. The US Consumer Price Index remained at 2.7% in December, while the core indicator came in slightly below expectations at 2.6%. The slowdown in inflation confirms the prospect of further Fed rate cuts later this year.
In Europe, ECB Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday that expectations of ECB rate hikes this year are “fantastical.” The ECB left interest rates unchanged in December and raised some of its economic growth and inflation forecasts, reinforcing market expectations that rates will remain at current levels for an extended period.
On the H1 chart, EURUSD quotes are attempting to reverse upwards after receiving support from buyers near the 1.1620 level. For further growth, the pair will need to overcome the 1.1700 resistance level, after which the upward move may continue.
The short-term EURUSD price forecast suggests that a rise towards 1.1700 is quite possible in the near term if bulls hold above 1.1620. Conversely, if bears retain control, the decline may continue towards the 1.1600 area.
The EURUSD pair is attempting to reverse upwards after receiving buyer support at the 1.1620 level. Tomorrow, the eurozone industrial production data for November will be released.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.