The euro continues to strengthen ahead of a speech by the President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, with the rate currently standing at 1.1865. Discover more in our analysis for 26 January 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that today the euro continues to form an upward wave and is trading near the 1.1865 level.
Today, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank Joachim Nagel is scheduled to speak.
Key expectations from his speech:
After the rapid rise, the EURUSD rate may form a corrective wave. Following Nagel’s speech, with additional support, the euro may continue to strengthen against the US dollar.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. At this stage, the pair may develop a corrective wave following the pattern’s signal. Since prices have moved outside the ascending channel, they may head towards the 1.1830 area. A rebound from this level would open the way for continued upward momentum.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also considers an alternative scenario in which the pair rises directly towards 1.1925 without testing the support level.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A consolidation above the 1.1875 level would confirm the continuation of the uptrend.
The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit upon reaching the take-profit level is around 100 pips, while possible losses are limited to 30 pips.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A decline and consolidation below 1.1800 would signal weakening bullish momentum and indicate a corrective pullback after the sharp rise.
Attempts by sellers to consolidate below the 1.1800 support level could halt the bullish momentum. Strong US macroeconomic data may introduce uncertainty for further growth, as any positive developments in the US economy could support a decline in the EURUSD pair.
The speech by the President of the Deutsche Bundesbank may provide additional support for the euro. EURUSD technical analysis suggests continued upward momentum after a correction, with the upside target at 1.1925.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.