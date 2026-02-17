The euro expects support from the ECB for economic growth in the eurozone, with the EURUSD pair testing the 1.1835 level. Find more details in our analysis for 17 February 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the price continues its downward wave, trading around 1.1835 today.
Key triggers influencing the EURUSD rate:
Thus, the analysis for 17 February 2026 takes into account that the EURUSD rate depends on the political and economic situation in Europe and the ongoing weakening of the US dollar, which creates conditions for euro appreciation.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed a Doji reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and may continue its downward movement following the pattern signal. As quotes remain within an ascending channel, they may head towards 1.1810. A rebound from this level will open the door for continued upward momentum.
At the same time, the EURUSD outlook for today also considers an alternative scenario, in which the price climbs towards 1.1925 without testing the support level.
Main scenario (Buy Limit)
A pullback to the 1.1810 support level would create conditions for opening long positions with a target near 1.1925. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Upon reaching the take-profit level, the potential profit will be around 115 pips, while possible losses are capped at 25 pips, making the trade attractive from a risk management perspective.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A decline followed by consolidation below the 1.1775 level would increase selling pressure. This signal will indicate the loss of short-term support and may trigger a deeper correction with strengthening downward momentum.
Risk factors for EURUSD growth include the possibility of renewed inflationary pressure in the US and a revision of market expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. An additional negative signal for the bullish scenario will be the pair’s failure to consolidate above 1.1925 or a breakout below the 1.1810 support level, which may trigger a corrective decline.
The euro continues its correction amid expectations of support from the ECB. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a pullback towards the 1.1810 support area before a potential rise.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair's movements.
