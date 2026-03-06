The EURUSD pair remains under pressure amid rising inflation risks, which supports demand for the US dollar. The rate currently stands at 1.1607. Find more details in our analysis for 6 March 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

Rising tensions in the Middle East increase instability in global financial markets

Higher oil prices fuel concerns about a new wave of global inflation

Markets have revised expectations for the timing of the Federal Reserve policy easing

EURUSD forecast for 6 March 2026: 1.1465

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD rate is falling for the second consecutive session, but prices remain within a range with an upper boundary at 1.1645 and a lower boundary at 1.1575. The US dollar is supported by escalating tensions in the Middle East, which increases instability in global financial markets. Higher oil prices fuel concerns about a new wave of global inflation. This raises the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates at elevated levels for longer.

Rising inflation risks are weighing on the currencies of major oil-importing countries, which additionally supports the US dollar. Markets have revised expectations for the timing of the Federal Reserve easing. Investors now expect the next rate cut in September or October, whereas previously it was anticipated as early as July.

Traders note that the sustained high intensity of the conflict in the Middle East could create persistent upward pressure on global energy prices, which may amplify global inflation risks. Under such conditions, the Federal Reserve will likely be forced to keep monetary conditions restrictive for longer, supporting demand for the US dollar and significantly reducing the probability of a near-term shift by the Fed into a rate-cutting cycle. Against this backdrop, today’s EURUSD outlook remains bearish.

Technical outlook

The EURUSD pair remains trapped within a Triangle pattern, while selling pressure persists. Today’s EURUSD forecast suggests a downward move targeting the 1.1465 area.

The Stochastic Oscillator indicates strengthening bearish pressure despite ongoing market uncertainty. Previously, the oscillator values bounced off a descending resistance line, and now the indicator is moving towards this line again, which may signal a renewed decline. A confident breakout below the Triangle’s lower boundary, with the price consolidating below 1.1545, would confirm the main scenario. Such a signal would increase the probability of the pattern playing out with a deeper drop.

An alternative scenario suggests a breakout above the Triangle’s upper boundary and a rise above 1.1665. This scenario would indicate weakening bearish pressure and raise the likelihood of a deeper bullish correction.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 1.1655 and 1.1730

Key support levels: 1.1545 and 1.1465





EURUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below 1.1565 would signal a breakout of the Triangle’s lower boundary and create conditions for opening short positions. The move potential is about 100 pips with a risk of around 40 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2.

Take Profit: 1.1465

Stop Loss: 1.1605

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 1.1665 would indicate a breakout above the Triangle’s upper boundary and continued EURUSD growth as part of a bullish correction.

Take Profit: 1.1745

Stop Loss: 1.1605

Risk factors

A risk to the downside EURUSD scenario would be easing geopolitical tensions and stabilising oil prices, which could reduce inflation fears and weaken support for the US dollar. From a technical standpoint, a rise above 1.1675 and a breakout of the Triangle’s upper boundary could invalidate the bearish scenario and trigger a deeper corrective move higher.

Summary

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East and rising inflation risks are supporting the US dollar and fuelling expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for longer, which continues to weigh on the euro. EURUSD technical analysis indicates a Triangle pattern is forming, with the risk of a downside breakout and a decline to 1.1465.

