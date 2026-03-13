The USD continues to strengthen against the euro ahead of key US macroeconomic data, with the EURUSD rate testing the 1.1500 level. Find more details in our analysis for 13 March 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the price continues its downward trajectory today, trading around 1.1500.
GDP is the total value of all goods and services sold in a country, calculated using final output and excluding the cost of raw materials.
The forecast for 13 March 2026 looks optimistic and suggests that US GDP for Q4 may remain unchanged at 1.4%. If the actual figure for the current reporting period is in line with or above the forecast, this could support the USD and push the EURUSD pair lower.
The US core PCE price index reflects changes in the cost of a basket of goods and services that are actually consumed by US households. This indicator is widely known as the PCE deflator and is used to assess underlying inflation trends in the economy.
Unlike some other inflation indicators, the core PCE uses a broader approach to measuring consumption: it includes both actual household spending and imputed expenses, covering durable and non-durable goods and a wide range of services. At the same time, food and energy prices are excluded because their high volatility can distort the overall inflation picture.
Today’s EURUSD forecast also considers that the US core PCE could rise to 3.1% from 3.0%. The projected increase is not critical, but if the actual data comes in above expectations, it could support the USD and trigger further declines in the EURUSD pair.
Overall, the forecast for 13 March 2026 favours the USD: despite geopolitical conflicts and the global economic environment, the USD continues to strengthen against the euro.
On the H4 chart, while pulling back, the EURUSD pair formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. At this stage, the pair continues its downward momentum as the signal plays out. The downside target may be the 1.1430 level.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also considers an alternative scenario in which the price undergoes a correction towards 1.1570 before the decline.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below 1.1500 would confirm a continued downtrend. Pressure on the euro remains amid higher oil prices, which increase inflation risks and reduce the likelihood of imminent policy easing by the Federal Reserve. The move potential is about 70 pips with a risk of around 25 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is close to 1:3.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A consolidation above 1.1570 may signal a corrective wave. In this case, the pair could test the next resistance area.
Rising oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions support the US dollar. An additional factor is the expectation that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged at the next meeting and deliver only one possible rate cut this year. Risks to the bearish scenario could emerge if the dollar weakens or if the Fed delivers more dovish signals.
The euro continues to lose ground against the USD ahead of US data releases. EURUSD technical analysis suggests further declines towards the 1.1430 support level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.