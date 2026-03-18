The euro continues to strengthen against the USD ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. The EURUSD pair is testing the 1.1545 area. Find out more in our analysis for 18 March 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the price continues its downward movement today, trading around 1.1570.
The Consumer Price Index measures price movements for goods and services from the consumer’s perspective. It is a key tool for assessing changes in consumer preferences and inflation. The CPI is calculated excluding energy and food due to seasonal volatility in these categories.
The impact of the CPI on exchange rates can be mixed: an increase in the index may contribute to higher interest rates and a stronger national currency. However, in an economic crisis, a rising CPI can worsen conditions, potentially leading to a weaker currency. The analysis for 18 March 2026 shows that the previous eurozone CPI was 1.7%, while the forecast is 1.9%. If the actual figure comes in at or above the forecast, it would provide additional support for the euro.
Today, the Federal Reserve will hold a meeting and announce its interest rate decision. The EURUSD forecast for today considers several possible outcomes:
Amid the ongoing military conflict between the US and Iran that began only three weeks ago, the Federal Reserve is expected to decide on Wednesday to hold interest rates steady. However, the key focus will be the updated projections and the monetary policy statement, which should explain how, in the Fed’s view, President Donald Trump’s decision to initiate a prolonged conflict with Iran has affected the US economic outlook, inflation, and the direction of monetary policy.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and continues a corrective move as the pattern signal plays out, with a potential pullback target at 1.1635.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also considers an alternative scenario. Since the price remains within a descending channel, after the correction ends, the pair may move towards 1.1450. A breakout below this level would open the door for a continuation of the broader downtrend.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below 1.1450 would confirm continued downward movement after the pullback. Sellers remain in control amid a resilient dollar and Fed-related expectations.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A consolidation above 1.1585 may signal an upward wave with the potential to test the 1.1635–1.1750 area.
Risks to the bearish scenario are linked to the Federal Reserve’s rate decision, with a rate cut likely to weaken the US dollar and trigger a surge in EURUSD.
The EURUSD pair continues a corrective rebound ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Technical analysis suggests a rise towards 1.1635 before a decline.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.