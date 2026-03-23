Geopolitical conflicts continue to support the USD, pushing the EURUSD pair further down. The rate currently stands at 1.1535. Find more details in our analysis for 23 March 2026.
Fundamental analysis for 23 March 2026 takes into account that the EURUSD pair has frozen in tense anticipation, balancing between two powerful but opposing forces. On one hand, the geopolitical storm in the Middle East is pushing investors towards the dollar as a safe-haven currency. On the other hand, there is the hawkish sentiment of the European Central Bank, which is ready to raise rates to curb accelerating inflation.
The ECB is ready to move; the Fed has paused.
Last week, both central banks held meetings, and their rhetoric created a rare window of opportunity for the euro, but geopolitical headwinds are still preventing it from taking advantage.
There are no major economic events on the calendar today, so the focus is entirely on geopolitics and statements from ECB officials. On Tuesday, key business activity indices (PMIs) will be released in the eurozone and Germany, and they will likely show worsening business sentiment, which may add further pressure on the euro.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and now continues its downward movement following this signal, with a potential downside target at 1.1420. A breakout below this level would open the door for a continued downtrend.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also suggests an alternative scenario. Since the quotes remain within a descending channel, they may form a corrective wave and test the resistance level around 1.1595 before moving lower.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A consolidation below 1.1505 would confirm the development of the downward wave and strengthen sellers’ positions. In this case, the downside target may be 1.1420. The movement potential stands at about 85 pips with a risk of around 25 pips.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout below the resistance level and consolidation above 1.1595 would strengthen buying pressure and mark the start of a new upward wave. In this case, the price could test the 1.1655 level.
The risks to the EURUSD downside scenario are linked to a possible weakening of the USD amid dovish Federal Reserve rhetoric. An easing of the conflict in the Middle East may also put additional pressure on the USD. At the same time, further tightening signals from the ECB and other central banks may support the euro and increase the likelihood of a rise in the EURUSD rate.
The euro continues to lose ground against the USD amid geopolitical instability. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a decline towards the 1.1420 support level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.