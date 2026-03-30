The EURUSD pair is correcting upwards after declining for four consecutive trading sessions, with the rate currently at 1.1512. Find out more in our analysis for 30 March 2026.
The US dollar is bolstered by demand for safe-haven assets amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fifth week, with no signs of an imminent end. Reports that the US is preparing for possible prolonged ground operations in Iran after deploying additional forces are increasing risks, which could pressure the EURUSD rate in the medium term.
Sellers remain in control, but to confirm the downward momentum, the market must break the local low and consolidate below the 1.1410 level. Failure to realise this scenario will increase the likelihood of a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern forming, which may signal a transition to an upward correction.
Rising oil prices, driven by the escalating conflict, are boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain hawkish monetary policy. Markets are pricing in the probability of an additional interest rate hike this year, which is supporting the US dollar.
The EURUSD pair is rebounding from the EMA-65, indicating persistent selling pressure. The EURUSD forecast for today suggests a downward move with a target at 1.1450 if the price rebounds from the upper boundary of the bearish channel.
The technical picture remains bearish. The Stochastic Oscillator has moved out of oversold territory and is approaching the descending resistance line, confirming the potential for a renewed decline and the formation of a new bearish momentum. A breakout below the local support level, with the price consolidating below 1.1485, would further confirm the decline.
An alternative scenario suggests an upward move if the price breaks above the upper boundary of the descending channel. Consolidation above the 1.1535 level will open the way to growth and may lead to the formation of a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below 1.1505 would indicate a breakout below the local support level and create conditions for opening short positions.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel and consolidation above 1.1535 would increase bullish pressure and indicate the formation of a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern.
The risks to the EURUSD downside scenario are linked to a failure to break the local low and consolidate below 1.1410, which increases the likelihood of a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern forming. An additional risk factor is a possible breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel and consolidation above 1.1535, which will open the way to growth.
Fundamental factors are supporting the US dollar; however, to extend its decline, the EURUSD pair needs to settle below 1.1410. Otherwise, the risk of an upward reversal will increase. EURUSD technical analysis indicates a predominantly bearish scenario with downside potential towards 1.1450. However, a breakout of the 1.1535 level would signal a reversal and a shift to growth.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.