Rising inflation in the eurozone is causing the euro to lose ground, with the rate currently standing at 1.1460. Find more details in our analysis for 31 March 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that today the price is forming a downward wave and trading around 1.1460.
The European Union Consumer Price Index reflects changes in the cost of goods and services for consumers, which helps assess consumer demand dynamics and the degree of stagnation in the economy. A higher-than-expected reading could have a positive effect on the euro.
The EURUSD forecast for 31 March 2026 suggests that the index may rise to 2.4% from the previous 1.9%. The forecast reading does not differ critically from the previous one, but if the actual figure improves, it may strengthen the euro.
The main driver for the euro today is the inflation shock that is literally tearing the eurozone economy apart from within:
The euro paradox: at first glance, high inflation = a rate hike = a strong currency. But there is a catch. Europe is an energy importer, so high oil prices, with Brent trading around 105.00 USD, hit the eurozone economy much harder than the US economy, causing not only inflation but also the threat of stagflation, which means falling output plus rising prices. The head of the Bank of Greece has already warned about this risk.
While Europe is torn between inflation and recession, the situation in the US looks paradoxically comfortable. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke yesterday at Harvard and made it clear: we can afford to look past a temporary spike in oil prices. He said US monetary policy is in a favourable position. This is a signal to the market: the Fed will not panic and raise rates because of oil, but it does not plan to cut them any time soon either.
The current energy crisis is hitting the euro much harder because the US, thanks to the shale revolution, has become almost energy independent. The dollar is benefitting from high oil prices for several reasons at once: it remains the main reserve currency and the main safe haven from risk.
Against this backdrop, a preliminary conclusion can be drawn that Europe has fallen into an energy trap. High oil prices mean inflation, which the ECB is forced to fight with rates, but they also mean damage to the economy. At the same time, the dollar feels comfortable and continues to strengthen.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, it may form a corrective wave following this signal, with the pullback target at 1.1520. A rebound from this level would open the door for a continued downtrend.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also suggests another scenario. Since the quotes remain within a descending channel, they may continue their downward movement, test the support level around 1.1410, and continue to decline.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below 1.1410 would indicate a breakout below the support level and create conditions for opening short positions.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the resistance level and consolidation above 1.1520 would strengthen buying pressure and indicate the formation of a corrective wave.
The risks to a EURUSD decline are linked to a failure to break the local low and consolidate below 1.1410. An additional risk factor is an ECB interest rate hike and a weakening USD amid geopolitical tensions.
The euro is going through difficult times, and rising inflation in the eurozone may prompt the ECB to take decisive measures to strengthen the economy. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 1.1520 before a decline.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.