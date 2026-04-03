The EURUSD rate has stalled ahead of the release of US employment data. After falling, quotes are forming a correction and are hovering around the 1.1530 level. Find out more in our analysis for 3 April 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that today the price is forming a correction after yesterday’s decline and is trading around 1.1530.
The euro received strong support from unexpectedly hawkish rhetoric from the ECB, as members of the Governing Council began to publicly discuss the inevitability of an interest rate hike in the near future.
Key statements in recent days:
The euro paradox: on the one hand, high inflation in the eurozone, at 2.5% in March against 1.9% in February, with the rise driven entirely by a 6.8% increase in energy prices, is forcing the ECB to act. On the other hand, Europe remains an energy importer, and high oil prices are hitting the economy, creating a risk of stagflation.
The US currency continues to benefit from demand as the main safe haven, despite the fact that the US Dollar index (DXY) has edged lower and is fluctuating in the 99.90–100.30 range.
Factors supporting the dollar:
Unlike the ECB, the Fed is maintaining a more dovish stance. Markets are still pricing in at least one Fed rate cut by the end of the year, by 11 basis points, while the ECB will likely be raising rates. This divergence in monetary policy is the euro’s main trump card in the medium term.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could develop a corrective wave following this signal. Since quotes remain within a descending channel, the upper boundary near the 1.1580 mark may act as the pullback target. A rebound from this level will open the way for continued downward momentum.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also considers another scenario. Quotes may continue the downtrend within the channel and test the support level around 1.1450. Then, after breaking support, they may continue to decline.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below 1.1500 would indicate stronger selling pressure amid geopolitical tensions and the stance of the ECB and the Fed. The price decline may accelerate if demand for the dollar as a safe-haven asset remains in place.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the resistance level and consolidation above 1.1580 would confirm the return of risk appetite and would allow the pair to form a deeper correction. Growth is possible if the news backdrop stabilises and the euro strengthens.
Risks to the decline remain amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. This supports the dollar and limits the pair’s upside potential. At the same time, softer Fed rhetoric or signs of de-escalation in the Middle East may restore demand for the euro and trigger growth in the EURUSD rate.
The market has frozen in anticipation of US labour market data and signals on ECB and Fed interest rates. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 1.1580 mark before a decline.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.