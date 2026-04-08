An unexpected turn of events in the Middle East triggered a sharp rise in the EURUSD rate, with quotes testing the 1.1670 mark. Find out more in our analysis for 8 April 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the pair is going through a truly dramatic reversal caused by an unexpected geopolitical development. The Asian session opened with a powerful upward surge: the pair broke through the 1.1650 level and is now consolidating around 1.1670.
The main news of the day that turned the market upside down is the unexpected statement by the US President. Just an hour and a half before the expiry of his own ultimatum, in which he threatened to destroy Iran’s infrastructure, Donald Trump announced agreement to a two-week ceasefire with Iran.
According to Reuters and CNN, the terms of the ceasefire are as follows: the ceasefire will come into force provided that Tehran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic. An important nuance is that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, acted as the mediator in the negotiations and proposed this two-week time-out for diplomatic talks between the US and Iran. Israel also agreed to the ceasefire.
Beyond geopolitics, the euro gained its own powerful trump card. On Monday, 6 April, ECB Governing Council member and Governor of the Bank of Greece Yannis Stournaras made a hawkish statement that the market did not ignore.
He stated that if the current energy shock, with oil above 100 USD per barrel, proves sufficiently prolonged and starts to affect inflation expectations and wages, the European Central Bank will have to consider tightening monetary policy.
What this means for the market:
Today’s EURUSD forecast also takes into account the release of the FOMC minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting. The market will look there for the answer to the main question: how do Fed members assess the impact of the oil shock on future policy? Hawkish notes in the minutes may limit EURUSD growth.
The euro is experiencing a perfect storm in reverse: lower geopolitical risks have coincided with aggressively hawkish ECB rhetoric. The pair has broken through key technical levels, and the path to 1.1700 and higher is now open. At the same time, the market remains highly sensitive to any news from the conflict zone, and a two-week ceasefire is not peace, but only a pause. The current rise is partly a news-driven trade, and it may be corrected just as sharply at the first signs of a collapse in negotiations.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. At this stage, it may form a corrective wave following this signal. Since quotes have moved out of an ascending channel, the 1.1650 support level may act as the pullback target. A rebound from this level would open the way for continued upward momentum.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also suggests another scenario. Quotes may continue to rise and test the 1.1770 resistance level. Then, after breaking above resistance, they may continue their upward trajectory.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 1.1770 level would indicate stronger buying pressure amid geopolitical changes and falling demand for the dollar as a safe-haven asset.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 1.1650 support level would confirm weakening bullish pressure and the formation of a downward wave.
Risks to growth include a possible rise in tensions around Iran following Trump’s statements and a breakdown in the temporary ceasefire, which could again boost demand for the dollar. Additionally, more hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve may support a decline in the EURUSD rate and cancel the bullish scenario.
The euro is gaining strength on the news, with the temporary ceasefire in the Middle East and the expectation of the FOMC release weakening the USD. EURUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 1.1770 after a correction.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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