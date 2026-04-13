The trading week began with a drop in EURUSD after the breakdown of talks between Iran and the United States. EURUSD is trading around 1.1680. Details in our analysis for 13 April 2026.
The EURUSD outlook takes into account that the pair opened the week with a gap down, plunging from Friday’s highs near 1.1720 to the 1.1670–1.1680 area. The reason was the collapse of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad and a renewed threat of a naval blockade from Washington. The market switched from hopes of de-escalation to full risk-off mode.
The key weekend headline that flipped market expectations was the failure of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad.
Talk outcomes:
Last week was marked by a euro rally on expectations of de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The collapse of talks instantly put the geopolitical risk premium back into prices. Capital fled into the dollar as the primary safe haven, driving EURUSD sharply lower.
The market is now in “sell first, ask questions later” mode. But if signs of a return to diplomacy appear, the dollar could lose its gains just as quickly.
In its latest Economic Bulletin, the European Central Bank confirmed a gloomy outlook: the Middle East conflict creates upside risks to inflation and downside risks to euro-area growth. The 2026 GDP growth forecast was cut to 0.9%. Inflation, by contrast, is expected at 2.6% in 2026, with a peak in the second quarter at 3.1%.
Even though the U.S. economy is also hurt by expensive oil, the dollar benefits as the main reserve currency and the primary safe-haven asset in times of crisis. Strong labor-market data (178K jobs created versus a 60K forecast) also supports the Fed’s hawkish bias.
EURUSD opened the week with a gap down after U.S.–Iran peace talks failed and a naval blockade was announced. The market shifted into risk-off mode, which typically strengthens the dollar. At the same time, a return to diplomacy remains possible, and technically the daily uptrend has not yet been broken.
On the H4 chart, EURUSD formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. The session opened with a price gap, and quotes continue to form a corrective wave as the pattern plays out. Given that price remains within an ascending channel, the downside target for the pullback may be support near 1.1655. If price rebounds from this level, the uptrend could resume.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also allows for another scenario: the pair may fill the gap, resume gains, and test resistance near 1.1770. If resistance is broken, the uptrend could extend.
Base scenario (Buy Stop)
A move and hold above 1.1710 will confirm continuation of the uptrend after the correction and open the way to 1.1770 and then 1.1820.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A break below 1.1655 will point to continuation of the corrective wave and stronger selling pressure.
Upside risks include a stronger dollar on the back of U.S. macro data and Fed signals. Additional pressure could emerge if the geopolitical backdrop deteriorates, reviving demand for the dollar as a safe haven and triggering a pullback in EURUSD from current levels.
EURUSD began the session with a price gap and may attempt to fill it, even as geopolitical risks remain elevated. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a move toward 1.1770 after the correction.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.