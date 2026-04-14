The EURUSD pair climbed to a six-week peak at 1.1769. Investors are watching a local improvement in the external environment. Discover more in our analysis for 14 April 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

The EURUSD pair is rising on some improvement in the Middle East backdrop

As soon as Fed rate forecasts change, the US dollar moves lower

EURUSD forecast for 14 April 2026: 1.1770 or 1.1790

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD rate surged to 1.1769 on Tuesday, the highest level in six weeks. Pressure on the US dollar is linked to investors shifting towards riskier assets amid expectations of a possible agreement between the US and Iran.

Despite the failure of negotiations over the weekend and Trump’s announcement of a blockade on Iranian oil supplies, the situation later improved slightly. The US President reported renewed contacts with Tehran and a potential return to dialogue.

Expectations of a longer-lasting ceasefire and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices lower, reducing inflation risks and lowering expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish policy stance.

In addition, Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran noted that the energy shock has not yet affected long-term inflation expectations. He also stated that he expects inflation to return to the target level within a year.

The EURUSD forecast is positive.

Technical outlook

The EURUSD H4 chart shows that after the decline in late March, the market formed a solid base and began to move upwards. The latest upward momentum was fairly strong, with the price breaking above several local resistance levels and moving into the 1.1750–1.1770 zone, where it is now testing the upper boundary of the range. This indicates active buyer dominance in the short term.

Bollinger Bands expanded during the rise, signalling increased volatility and momentum. The price is moving along the upper boundary of the channel, which is a sign of a strong trend, but also points to local overbought conditions. Attempts to consolidate above the current highs still appear uncertain, suggesting there is a growing likelihood of a pause or pullback.

Indicators confirm the strength of the trend, but with signs of slowing. While MACD remains in positive territory, the histogram is starting to contract, signalling weaker momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has consolidated in overbought territory, increasing the risk of a short-term correction. In the near term, consolidation below the 1.1770 resistance level is possible, with support in the 1.1700–1.1720 area.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 1.1770 and 1.1790

Key support levels: 1.1720 and 1.1700





EURUSD trading scenarios for today

*Main scenario (Buy Stop)*

Consolidation above 1.1770 would confirm continued upward momentum amid a weaker dollar and expectations of softer Fed rhetoric. In this case, the pair could continue to move towards 1.1790 and higher.

Take Profit: 1.1820

Stop Loss: 1.1735

*Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)*

A breakout below the 1.1720 support level would indicate the beginning of a correction after overbought conditions and a weakening of the short-term upward momentum.

Take Profit: 1.1685

Stop Loss: 1.1765

Risk factors

Risks to the upside are linked to a possible strengthening of the dollar amid US macroeconomic data or signals from the Federal Reserve. A deteriorating geopolitical backdrop could be an additional factor, increasing demand for safe-haven assets and triggering a pullback in the EURUSD rate from its current highs.

Summary

The EURUSD pair is rising, confirming technical momentum. The EURUSD forecast for today, 14 April 2026, suggests consolidation below 1.1770 and further movement towards 1.1790, subject to favourable conditions.

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