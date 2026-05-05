The USD is strengthening, while the euro is awaiting US data that may provide support. Find out more in our analysis for 5 May 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the single currency is balancing on the edge of a technical breakdown, caught between two opposing forces. On Tuesday morning, quotes are consolidating around 1.1670.
Just a week ago, the market was pricing in a Federal Reserve rate cut. Today, the likelihood of a Fed rate hike in December has risen to 33%, from almost zero a week ago. The reason lies in rising oil prices, which are accelerating inflation in both the US and the eurozone. While the ECB hesitates, the Fed has been given a free hand to tighten monetary policy.
Europe has found itself between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, inflation, fuelled by high oil prices, demands interest rate hikes, and the market has already priced in two rounds of tightening this year. On the other hand, the eurozone economy, with GDP close to zero, cannot sustain expensive borrowing. This is a classic stagflation scenario, which makes the euro extremely vulnerable to other currencies.
The market has found itself in a unique trap: the dollar is receiving triple support – as a safe-haven asset, as the currency of an oil-exporting country, and as the beneficiary of a shift in the monetary course. We are seeing a mirror image of the panic in early March. The blockade of the strait is keeping everything in limbo, and the dollar remains stable. But as soon as a hint of peace appears, risk appetite will immediately return, and this will hit the dollar, which may instantly lose the strength it has built since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East.
The analysis for 5 May 2026 shows that the situation remains highly dynamic. Today, the market has frozen in anticipation of the US JOLTS job openings data, while the key event of the week will be Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which will become the decisive argument for the Fed on whether to begin a rate hike cycle amid geopolitical tensions.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, quotes may form an upward wave following the signal. Since they remain within an ascending channel, the 1.1785 resistance level could be the upside target. A breakout above this level will open the way for the continuation of the uptrend.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also suggests another scenario, with quotes possibly continuing the corrective wave and testing the 1.1620 support level. Then, after a rebound, they may continue their upward movement.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below 1.1660 would confirm continued pressure from the USD and extend the downward wave. In this case, the pair may move towards 1.1620 and lower.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above 1.1785 would indicate an attempt at recovery after the correction. If the USD weakens and the external backdrop provides support, the EURUSD pair may rise towards 1.1835 and higher.
Risks to the upside are limited by the strengthening of the dollar. Strong US macroeconomic data, especially the labour market report, could add to pressure, while weak data may support the euro.
The Middle East conflict continues to support the USD, while US employment data, if lower, may have a negative impact. EURUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards the 1.1785 level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.