The EURUSD pair rose to 1.1636, with all eyes on the Middle East negotiations and US core CPI. Discover more in our analysis for 27 May 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

The EURUSD pair may continue to recover while the external backdrop remains mixed

The technical picture offers a neutral outlook with a moderately positive bias

EURUSD forecast for 27 May 2026: 1.1655

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD rate edged higher on Wednesday, reaching 1.1636. The market is assessing the prospects of a possible agreement between the US and Iran amid a new round of tensions in the Middle East.

Donald Trump said that negotiations to extend the ceasefire and restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are continuing. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a full agreement could take several more days.

The US military reported carrying out ‘self-defence’ strikes in southern Iran. In turn, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked an F-35 fighter jet and several drones after their alleged entry into Iranian airspace.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields continue to decline, as the market has partially reduced expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike.

Investors are now shifting their attention to the release of US PCE inflation data, the key indicator for assessing the US regulator’s future actions.

The EURUSD forecast is moderate.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair remains in a recovery phase after the sharp decline from the May highs around 1.1780–1.1790. After breaking below the 1.1650 support level, the market quickly moved down to the 1.1575–1.1580 area, where sellers gradually began to take profit. Quotes are now hovering around 1.1635–1.1640 and are attempting to stabilise after the previous wave of selling.

Recent sessions have seen the price consolidating sideways within the 1.1575–1.1655 range. Quotes have returned to the middle Bollinger Band, indicating weaker momentum of the previous downward move. Volatility is gradually decreasing, while the series of local lows has so far stopped updating. The nearest resistance is located around 1.1655–1.1660, while support stands in the 1.1575–1.1580 area.

The technical picture appears neutral with a moderately positive bias. MACD has moved towards the zero line after remaining in negative territory for a prolonged period, signalling easing selling pressure. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning confidently upwards and is approaching overbought territory, which may indicate an attempt at a short-term corrective rise. However, as long as the EURUSD pair holds below 1.1655–1.1660, the risk of a renewed decline remains.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward with risks of corrective growth

Key resistance levels: 1.1655 and 1.1730

Key support levels: 1.1575 and 1.1510





EURUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 1.1655 resistance level would confirm corrective growth amid lower US yields and fading expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike.

Take Profit: 1.1730

Stop Loss: 1.1630

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1.1575 support level would add to pressure on the EURUSD rate and indicate a return of sellers after a short-term consolidation phase.

Take Profit: 1.1510

Stop Loss: 1.1605

Risk factors

The key drivers for the EURUSD pair remain the negotiations between the US and Iran, the dynamics of US Treasury yields, and expectations for Fed policy. Additional pressure on the euro could arise from increased geopolitical tensions or strong US PCE inflation data, which could revive demand for the dollar.

Summary

The EURUSD pair has risen, but there are still plenty of risks of renewed selling pressure. The EURUSD forecast for today, 27 May 2026, does not rule out an attempt to attack 1.1655.

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