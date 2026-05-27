The EURUSD pair rose to 1.1636, with all eyes on the Middle East negotiations and US core CPI. Discover more in our analysis for 27 May 2026.
The EURUSD rate edged higher on Wednesday, reaching 1.1636. The market is assessing the prospects of a possible agreement between the US and Iran amid a new round of tensions in the Middle East.
Donald Trump said that negotiations to extend the ceasefire and restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are continuing. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a full agreement could take several more days.
The US military reported carrying out ‘self-defence’ strikes in southern Iran. In turn, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked an F-35 fighter jet and several drones after their alleged entry into Iranian airspace.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields continue to decline, as the market has partially reduced expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike.
Investors are now shifting their attention to the release of US PCE inflation data, the key indicator for assessing the US regulator’s future actions.
The EURUSD forecast is moderate.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair remains in a recovery phase after the sharp decline from the May highs around 1.1780–1.1790. After breaking below the 1.1650 support level, the market quickly moved down to the 1.1575–1.1580 area, where sellers gradually began to take profit. Quotes are now hovering around 1.1635–1.1640 and are attempting to stabilise after the previous wave of selling.
Recent sessions have seen the price consolidating sideways within the 1.1575–1.1655 range. Quotes have returned to the middle Bollinger Band, indicating weaker momentum of the previous downward move. Volatility is gradually decreasing, while the series of local lows has so far stopped updating. The nearest resistance is located around 1.1655–1.1660, while support stands in the 1.1575–1.1580 area.
The technical picture appears neutral with a moderately positive bias. MACD has moved towards the zero line after remaining in negative territory for a prolonged period, signalling easing selling pressure. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning confidently upwards and is approaching overbought territory, which may indicate an attempt at a short-term corrective rise. However, as long as the EURUSD pair holds below 1.1655–1.1660, the risk of a renewed decline remains.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 1.1655 resistance level would confirm corrective growth amid lower US yields and fading expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 1.1575 support level would add to pressure on the EURUSD rate and indicate a return of sellers after a short-term consolidation phase.
The key drivers for the EURUSD pair remain the negotiations between the US and Iran, the dynamics of US Treasury yields, and expectations for Fed policy. Additional pressure on the euro could arise from increased geopolitical tensions or strong US PCE inflation data, which could revive demand for the dollar.
The EURUSD pair has risen, but there are still plenty of risks of renewed selling pressure. The EURUSD forecast for today, 27 May 2026, does not rule out an attempt to attack 1.1655.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.