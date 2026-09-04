The euro continues to strengthen ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls release, with the EURUSD rate currently standing at 1.1625. Discover more in our analysis for 4 September 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the pair continues its upward wave and is testing the 1.1625 level.
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would be inclined to keep the current interest rate unchanged in September if inflation continues to cool. Following his comments, the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike fell from around 63.00% to 50.00%.
Today, the market is awaiting the release of August employment data (Nonfarm Payrolls). According to the forecast, job growth could reach around 55 thousand, while unemployment is expected to remain at 4.1%. A weaker-than-expected reading could fuel expectations of a Federal Reserve pause, while a strong report would once again increase the likelihood of tighter monetary policy.
A survey of 65 economists showed a unanimous forecast for the ECB to raise its interest rate on 10 September to 2.50%. The main reason is accelerating inflation in the eurozone, primarily due to rising energy prices. In August, inflation reached 3.3%, above the 2.0% target. At the same time, economists believe the September rate hike is likely to be the last in the current tightening cycle.
A softer Federal Reserve stance and expectations of an ECB rate hike give the euro an advantage. However, today’s EURUSD forecast takes into account that the release of the actual US NFP data could quickly change the balance: weak employment data would increase pressure on the dollar, while strong figures would revive expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price could continue its upward trajectory as the signal plays out, with the upside target at the 1.1700 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for continued upward momentum.
However, technical analysis for 4 September 2026 also suggests another scenario. The price could form a correction and test the 1.1600 support level before rising.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the resistance level, followed by consolidation above 1.1655, would indicate increased buying pressure and a rise towards 1.1700.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A return below 1.1600 would create conditions for a corrective decline towards 1.1565.
The trade ideas are valid until 8:00 AM on 7 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to EURUSD growth is tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy combined with easing by the ECB.
The EURUSD forecast for 4 September favours the euro, which continues to strengthen amid expectations for the release of US employment data. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a rise towards 1.1700 after a correction.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.