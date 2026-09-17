EURUSD is staging an upward correction after a prolonged decline, supported by the 1.1465 level holding. The current price is 1.1476. Find out more in our analysis for 17 September 2026.
EURUSD is correcting after five consecutive trading sessions under selling pressure. Buyers managed to hold support at 1.1465, triggering a local recovery. The euro came under pressure following the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting. The regulator raised the interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75–4.00% per annum. The decision was unanimous and marked the first rate increase in three years.
In the accompanying statement, the Federal Open Market Committee noted that US inflation remains elevated. The Federal Reserve stressed that its monetary policy measures are aimed at bringing inflation back to the 2% target.
Additional pressure on the euro came from hawkish rhetoric by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. The regulator pointed to continued resilience in consumer spending and the labour market, leaving room for further monetary policy tightening before year-end. This signal supported the US dollar and increased pressure on EURUSD.
EURUSD is correcting within a descending channel. The price remains below EMA-65, indicating continued selling pressure. Today's EURUSD forecast suggests a further decline towards the 1.1395 target.
The Stochastic Oscillator provides an additional bearish signal. Its readings reversed from the resistance line and reached oversold territory. This allows for a short-term correction, but overall the risk of a further decline remains. A break below the local 1.1455 support level would confirm today's bearish EURUSD scenario. In this case, sellers could gain additional momentum to extend the decline.
At the same time, an alternative scenario remains possible. A break above the 1.1505 resistance level would indicate weakening selling pressure and a move beyond the upper boundary of the descending channel. In this case, EURUSD could continue recovering towards the nearest target at 1.1585.
Trading scenario (Sell Stop)
A break below the local support level followed by consolidation below 1.1455 would create conditions for opening short positions and signal a continuation of the EURUSD decline.
The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 18 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to today's bearish EURUSD scenario is a breakout above local resistance at 1.1505, which would indicate seller weakness and take the price above the upper boundary of the descending channel. This would allow buyers to develop a full recovery in EURUSD towards 1.1585.
The current upward correction in EURUSD from the 1.1465 support level is a local technical rebound after five consecutive sessions of decline under selling pressure. Nevertheless, the pair's medium-term recovery potential remains limited. Today's EURUSD forecast remains bearish.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.