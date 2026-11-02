France continues to weigh on the euro, but the ECB gives hope for a recovery in the near future. The EURUSD rate currently stands at 1.1181. Find out more in our analysis for 2 November 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the euro is starting November under pressure from France's budget problems and the dollar's continuing strength. At the same time, the prospect of further ECB monetary policy tightening suggests that the outlook for the European currency is not unequivocally negative.
France is increasing pressure on the euro. The outlook for France's credit rating has been revised to negative. This reflects the state of the country's public finances and the difficulties in reducing its budget deficit. Against the backdrop of France's debt problems, investors are becoming more cautious about European assets, which in turn is weighing on the euro. High energy costs and uncertainty about the eurozone's economic outlook remain additional sources of pressure on the European currency.
The ECB leaves open the possibility of an interest rate hike in December. At its meeting on 29 October, the central bank held the rate at 2.65% but warned of rising inflation risks due to higher energy prices. Christine Lagarde also confirmed the possibility of a December hike. This could provide support for the euro.
The fundamental analysis for 2 November 2026 takes into account that France's debt risks and the dollar's resilience are limiting the pair's recovery potential. However, the possibility of an ECB rate hike in December could support the euro. This week, the market will focus primarily on US employment data (Nonfarm Payrolls), political developments in the US, and expectations for the Fed's and ECB's December decisions.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and could continue its upward wave as the pattern's signal plays out, with the upside target at the 1.1240 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for a developing uptrend.
However, today's EURUSD forecast also suggests an alternative scenario in which the price could form a downward wave and test the 1.1125 support level.
A breakout above the 1.1200 resistance level would signal the start of a new upward wave and create conditions for opening long positions.
The main risk factors for a rise in the EURUSD rate remain inflation trends in the US and eurozone, changes in expectations for the Federal Reserve's and ECB's December decisions, oil price volatility, and tensions in the European debt market.
France's crisis and high energy prices are weighing on the euro, but the ECB offers hope of a recovery. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a rise towards 1.1240.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.