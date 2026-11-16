The euro began the trading week with another wave of declines, while the release of the FOMC meeting minutes could add further pressure. The EURUSD rate currently stands at 1.1013. Discover more in our analysis for 16 November 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

The market estimates the probability of a 0.25-percentage-point interest rate hike in December at around 91%

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is expected to speak today

EURUSD forecast for 16 November 2026: 1.0975

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the euro is starting the week under pressure from the US dollar. The main reason is a reassessment of expectations for Federal Reserve policy: high US inflation and hawkish statements from policymakers are increasing the likelihood of an interest rate hike in December.

Following an acceleration in US inflation, Federal Reserve officials have warned that persistent price pressures could require more rapid monetary tightening. The market estimates the likelihood of a 0.25-percentage-point rate hike in December at around 91%. This supports the dollar and limits the euro's upside potential.

The ECB is also considering a rate hike. According to a survey, most economists expect another ECB interest rate increase in December. However, the market believes that the scope for further tightening in the eurozone is more limited than in the US. As a result, even expectations of tighter ECB policy have so far failed to support the euro against the US dollar.

Federal Reserve Chairman Warsh is expected to speak today. More hawkish comments on monetary policy could strengthen demand for the dollar.

Fundamental analysis for 16 November 2026 takes into account that the news backdrop remains negative for the EURUSD pair. High US inflation, the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike, and the dollar's advantage in interest rate expectations outweigh the support the euro might receive from a potential ECB move in December. Key events over the coming days will include US retail sales, the final eurozone inflation reading, and the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. Weak US data could give the euro some respite, but for now the dollar retains the upper hand.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price could form a corrective wave following the signal, with the 1.1045 resistance level as the target for the pullback. A rebound downwards from this level would open the way for continued downward momentum.

However, today's EURUSD forecast also suggests an alternative scenario. The price could form a downward wave and test the 1.0975 support level without first testing resistance.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H4

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 1.1045 and 1.1100

Key support levels: 1.0975 and 1.0900





EURUSD trading scenario for today

A pullback towards the resistance level, followed by a rebound downwards from 1.1045, would create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.1013 Entry level 1.1045 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.5 Stop loss 1.1065 Take profit 1.0975

Risk factors

The main risks to a decline in the EURUSD rate would be a decrease in the likelihood of an aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes and a tightening of the ECB’s monetary policy.

Summary

The euro remains under pressure from fundamental factors and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. At the same time, EURUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 1.1045 before a decline.

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