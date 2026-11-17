The main pressure on the euro comes from a reassessment of expectations for Federal Reserve monetary policy following the release of US inflation data. The EURUSD rate currently stands at 1.1003. For more details, see our analysis for 17 November 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

The market estimates the probability of a 0.25-percentage-point rate hike in December at more than 91%

Eurozone CPI accelerated to 4.0% in October, up from 3.8% in September

EURUSD forecast for 17 November 2026: 1.0975

Fundamental analysis

The release of October consumer inflation data was the key event for the US dollar. The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.4% month-on-month, following a 0.6% increase in September. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy categories, increased by 0.3%. Despite the slowdown in the headline figure, persistent core inflation indicates that price pressures remain in the US economy. Inflation risks were further confirmed by Producer Price Index data released on 13 November. In October, the index rose by 0.3% from the previous month, while annual producer price inflation reached 6.5%, its highest level since November 2022.

The situation in the European economy remains mixed. On the one hand, accelerating inflation increases the likelihood that the ECB will maintain a restrictive monetary policy. Preliminary data showed that annual consumer inflation in the eurozone accelerated to 4.0% in October, up from 3.8% in September. Faster price growth indicates that inflation risks persist and may require additional measures from the ECB.

Fundamental analysis for 17 November 2026 takes into account that the eurozone economy grew by 0.4% in Q3, following a 0.6% increase in Q2. Slower growth confirms that the European economy remains vulnerable to high energy costs, weak industrial production, and limited domestic demand.

Technical outlook

On the D1 chart, the EURUSD pair had been trading within a broad sideways channel, but the downtrend intensified after a break below 1.1115. The resistance level shifted to 1.1225, while a new support level has yet to form. On the H4 chart, local resistance formed near 1.1065, while support shifted from 1.1135 previously to 1.0985. Both the local and broader trends remain bearish if the price consolidates below 1.1065, with the target for this move at 1.0910.

However, today's EURUSD forecast also suggests an alternative scenario. The price could form a corrective wave and test the 1.1225 resistance level before declining. A break above this mark would open the way for a rise towards 1.1285.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H4

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 1.1065

Key support levels: 1.0985





EURUSD trading scenario for today

A break below the 1.0985 support level would pave the way for short positions.

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.1003 Entry level 1.0980 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop loss 1.1005 Take profit 1.0905

Risk factors

The main risk to a further decline in the EURUSD rate is a potential shift in expectations for Federal Reserve monetary policy. If incoming macroeconomic data indicate a more pronounced slowdown in the US economy, market participants may revise their forecasts for interest rate hikes, weakening the dollar.

Summary

The US dollar continues to receive support from persistent inflationary pressures, a relatively stable labour market, and expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. At the same time, weakness in the industrial sector and slowing economic growth in the eurozone limit the scope for the euro to strengthen. At the same time, EURUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 1.1065 before a decline.

Editors’ picks

EURUSD forecast 2026–2027: technical analysis, price levels & predictions The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.

Gold (XAUUSD) forecast 2026: technical analysis, price levels & predictions Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Open Account