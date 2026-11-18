The euro's weakness is primarily driven by a strengthening US dollar as markets reassess the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy. The EURUSD rate currently stands at 1.0972. For more details, see our analysis for 18 November 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

The market estimates the probability of a 0.25-percentage-point rate hike in December at more than 91%

The ZEW Economic Sentiment Index rose to 35.6 points

EURUSD forecast for 18 November 2026: 1.0885

Fundamental analysis

US retail sales figures released yesterday also deserve attention. In October, retail sales rose by 0.2% month-on-month, following a 0.8% increase in September, in line with economists' expectations. Meanwhile, core retail sales, which are used to assess consumer spending trends in GDP calculations, increased by 0.6%, compared to a forecast of 0.4%. Import prices also rose by 1.1%, against expectations of a 0.7% increase. Thus, despite the slowdown in headline retail sales, the US consumer sector remains relatively resilient.

According to the estimate published on 13 November, eurozone GDP grew by 0.4% in the quarter, following a 0.6% increase in Q2. The economy expanded by 1.3% year-on-year, while employment remained virtually unchanged. At its 29 October meeting, the ECB kept the deposit facility rate at 2.50% and the main refinancing operations rate at 2.65%. Despite elevated inflation, further increases in borrowing costs could adversely affect investment activity and consumer demand. As a result, the ECB must balance the need to contain inflation against supporting economic activity, limiting the fundamental scope for euro appreciation.

Fundamental analysis for 18 November 2026 takes into account that the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index rose to 35.6 points from 28.1 points in October, exceeding market forecasts. The corresponding eurozone index increased to 26.5 points from 18.5 points a month earlier. This indicates improving expectations for economic activity and creates scope for local support for the European currency.

Technical outlook

On the D1 chart, the EURUSD pair had been trading within a broad sideways channel, but the downtrend intensified after a break below 1.1115. The resistance level shifted to 1.1225, while new support formed at 1.0985. However, the price is currently attempting to break below this level, with buyers and sellers battling for control. On the H4 chart, local resistance formed near 1.1020, while support shifted from 1.1135 to 1.0965. Both the local and broader trends remain bearish if the price consolidates below 1.1020, with the target for this move at 1.0885.

However, today's EURUSD forecast also envisages an alternative scenario. The price could form a corrective wave and test resistance around 1.1225 before declining. A breakout above this level would open the way for a rise towards 1.1285.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H4

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 1.1020

Key support levels: 1.0965





EURUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below the 1.0985 support level would create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0972 Entry level 1.0960 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.83 Stop loss 1.0990 Take profit 1.0885

Risk factors

The main risk factors for the EURUSD pair remain uncertainty over future Federal Reserve and ECB monetary policy, inflation developments in the US and the eurozone, and changes in economic activity. More hawkish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve and rising US bond yields could add to pressure on the euro. At the same time, an unexpected slowdown in US inflation, a deterioration in labour market conditions, or a more hawkish ECB stance could trigger appreciation of the European currency.

Summary

From a fundamental perspective, the EURUSD pair retains the potential for further declines. Resilient US economic activity, elevated inflationary pressures, and expectations of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy are supporting the US dollar. Meanwhile, slowing economic growth in the eurozone limits the scope for euro appreciation. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 1.1020 before a decline.

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