The euro continues to lose ground, but inflation and tighter ECB monetary policy could provide short-term support. The EURUSD rate currently stands at 1.0965. Discover more in our analysis for 19 November 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

Eurozone inflation reached 4.0%

Expectations of an ECB rate hike in December are gradually strengthening

EURUSD forecast for 19 November 2026: 1.0950

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the euro remains under pressure from the eurozone's mixed economic outlook and growing expectations of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy. The market continues to assess the implications of accelerating US inflation, the prospects for the Federal Reserve's December decision, and possible responses from the ECB. In the short term, the dollar retains a fundamental advantage, although European inflation and ECB policy could provide support for the euro.

Eurozone inflation reached 4.0%, its highest level in the past three years, while core inflation was revised to 2.6%. This fuelled expectations of an ECB rate hike in December, although the energy component is simultaneously worsening the outlook for the European economy.

The fundamental backdrop for the EURUSD pair remains negative, with the US dollar bolstered by expectations of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy and increased demand for safe-haven currencies. The euro is receiving support from inflation and expectations of an ECB rate hike, but these factors have so far been insufficient to shift the balance decisively. Today's US data and speeches by Lagarde could trigger a short-term change in sentiment, but the main driver remains the divergence in monetary policy expectations between the US and the eurozone.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD rate has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price could form a corrective wave as this signal plays out, with the 1.1000 resistance level as the pullback target. A rebound from this mark would open the way for the downtrend to continue.

However, today's EURUSD forecast also suggests an alternative scenario. The price could extend the downward wave and test the 1.0950 support level without testing resistance.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H4

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 1.1000

Key support levels: 1.0950





EURUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below the 1.0950 support level would create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0965 Entry level 1.0950 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 1.0975 Take profit 1.0900

Risk factors

The main risk factors for the EURUSD pair remain uncertainty about the future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and the ECB, inflation in the US and the eurozone, and changes in economic activity. Tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy and rising US bond yields could increase pressure on the euro.

Summary

The euro continues its attempts to regain ground, but the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy is dashing those hopes. Meanwhile, EURUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 1.1000 resistance level before a decline.

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