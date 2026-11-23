The EURUSD pair is hovering near 19-month lows after five consecutive sessions of declines. Higher-than-expected eurozone inflation has so far failed to support the euro, while hawkish Federal Reserve expectations have kept the dollar in the lead. The EURUSD rate currently stands at 1.0965. For more details, see our analysis for 23 November 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

The likelihood of an ECB rate hike in December exceeds 90%, but the market has already priced in this scenario, which has yet to provide support for the euro

This week, the focus will be on eurozone and US PMIs, core PCE, US GDP, and the minutes of the ECB's October meeting

EURUSD forecast for 23 November 2026: 1.0900

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair remains below the psychological 1.1000 level and is hovering near its 19-month low. The pair ended last week with a sharp decline despite several macroeconomic signals that were positive for the euro.

Eurostat's final figures showed that eurozone core inflation for October was revised upwards to 2.6% year-on-year from the preliminary 2.5%, while headline inflation remained at 4.0%. At the same time, the ZEW economic sentiment index came in substantially better than expected. The market now estimates the probability of an ECB rate hike in December at over 90%, but this scenario is already fully priced in and is not supporting the euro.

Some recent US data came in weaker than expected, with industrial production falling by 0.4% in October and regional manufacturing indices also disappointing. Nevertheless, the dollar retains its advantage following the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes, according to which nearly all policymakers expect further rate hikes. The interest rate differential between the Federal Reserve and the ECB remains substantial and continues to favour the US currency.

Fiscal risks in France are another source of pressure on the euro. A rising risk premium on French bonds and uncertainty surrounding the 2027 budget make further ECB monetary tightening more challenging for certain eurozone countries.

The coming week will focus on preliminary eurozone and US PMIs, followed on Wednesday by the core PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, and the first estimate of US Q3 GDP. A stronger-than-expected PCE reading could reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike and add to pressure on the EURUSD rate. The minutes of the ECB's October meeting will be released on Thursday.

The EURUSD forecast for 23 November 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

The EURUSD pair remains in a pronounced downtrend following a reversal from the 1.1272 area. The price has formed a succession of lower highs and lower lows, broken below the psychological 1.1000 level, and is now consolidating immediately above support at 1.0953. Today's EURUSD forecast suggests further declines, with a potential target at 1.0900.

MACD remains below the zero line, confirming that overall bearish momentum persists. However, the indicator line is above the signal line, suggesting that the current downward wave is losing momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is in neutral territory, with the %K line at 48.02 and the %D line at 47.92. This configuration allows for local consolidation or a corrective rebound before the next move.

A breakout below the 1.0953 support level, followed by consolidation beneath it, would further confirm the main scenario. The bearish scenario would be invalidated if the EURUSD pair recovers above the 1.1013 resistance level. In that case, the correction could extend towards 1.1035 and then 1.1057.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H4

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 1.1013 and 1.1057

Key support levels: 1.0953 and 1.0900





EURUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below a key support level, followed by consolidation below 1.0953, would confirm the continuation of the downtrend and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0965 Entry level 1.0950 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 1.0975 Take profit 1.0900

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish EURUSD scenario would be weaker US inflation and economic growth data, which could reduce expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes. Strong eurozone PMIs or more hawkish signals in the ECB minutes could provide additional support for the euro. Consolidation above 1.1013 would weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a correction towards 1.1057.

Summary

The EURUSD forecast for 23 November 2026 points to continued bearish momentum, with a potential downside target at 1.0900 and further confirmation if the price breaks below 1.0953.

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