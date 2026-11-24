France continues to drag the euro lower, while the Federal Reserve provides additional support for the USD. The EURUSD rate currently stands at 1.0909. Discover more in our analysis for 24 November 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

The euro needs confirmation that the eurozone economy remains resilient

The market is pricing in a Federal Reserve interest rate hike with a probability of more than 90.0%

EURUSD forecast for 24 November 2026: 1.0930 and 1.0850

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD forecast takes into account the divergence between the ECB's and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlooks as a key factor influencing the currency pair. The euro needs confirmation that the eurozone economy remains resilient, while the dollar is bolstered by expectations of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting confirmed the central bank's concerns about persistent inflation. The market is pricing in a 0.25-percentage-point rate hike in December with a probability of more than 90.0%, which maintains the dollar's advantage over the euro.

Meanwhile, the ECB remains cautious, leaving the interest rate unchanged at 2.65% at its latest meeting on 29 October. Rising energy prices pose the risk of accelerating inflation while also threatening economic growth in the eurozone.

Preliminary eurozone PMI figures for November were mixed: Germany is showing relative resilience, but French data disappointed investors. France's budgetary problems further limit the euro's appeal.

Uncertainty surrounding international trade, energy supplies, and the fiscal situation in Europe continues to pose additional risks to the euro.

The analysis for 24 November 2026 takes into account that the fundamental backdrop for the EURUSD pair remains negative. The dollar has the upper hand, with expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, the resilience of the US economy, and weak European macroeconomic data limiting the scope for a euro recovery. In the short term, the main risk for the euro is increasingly hawkish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve. A sustained EURUSD recovery would require easing inflationary pressure in the US and an improvement in eurozone economic indicators.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price could extend its corrective wave as the pattern's signal plays out, with the pullback target at the 1.0930 resistance level. A rebound from this mark would open the way for the downtrend to continue.

However, today's EURUSD forecast also suggests an alternative scenario. The price could continue its downward wave and test the 1.0850 support level without testing resistance.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H4

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 1.0930 and 1.1020

Key support levels: 1.0850 and 1.0800





EURUSD trading scenario for today

A pullback towards resistance at 1.0930, followed by a rebound from that level, would signal another downward wave and create conditions for opening short positions.

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0909 Entry level 1.0930 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.2 Stop loss 1.0955 Take profit 1.0850

Risk factors

The main risk to a decline in the EURUSD rate would be weaker US inflation and economic growth data, which could reduce expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes. Strong eurozone PMIs or more hawkish signals from the ECB meeting minutes could provide additional support for the euro.

Summary

The euro is receiving no support from the ECB and can only hope for a miracle. Meanwhile, EURUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 1.0930 before a further decline.

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