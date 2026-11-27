The EURUSD rate is stabilising after reaching its lowest levels since April 2025. However, persistent US inflationary pressure and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes are limiting the euro's recovery potential. The rate currently stands at 1.0981. Discover more in our analysis for 27 November 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

The acceleration in US core PCE inflation to 3.3% year-on-year fuels expectations of further Federal Reserve monetary tightening

Lower energy prices are improving economic conditions in the eurozone but are not yet providing sustained support for the euro

EURUSD forecast for 27 November 2026: 1.0874

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair is consolidating after recovering from its lowest levels since April 2025. Trading activity remains subdued due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US and the shortened trading session on Friday.

The latest US macroeconomic data has strengthened expectations of further Federal Reserve monetary tightening. In October, the PCE index rose by 0.3% month-on-month, while annual inflation accelerated from 3.6% to 3.8%. Core PCE reached 3.3% year-on-year, above a forecast of 3.2% and up from a previous reading of 3.1%. These figures support expectations of an interest rate hike in December and further action by the regulator in early 2027.

In Europe, investors have been focusing on reports that Pablo Hernández de Cos could succeed Christine Lagarde as ECB President next year. At the same time, officials from the European regulator continue to point to the risks of persistent inflationary pressure and the possibility of revising inflation forecasts in December.

Lower energy prices in November are providing some fundamental support for the euro by improving the eurozone's terms of trade. However, the substantial interest rate differential and divergence in monetary policy outlooks between the Federal Reserve and the ECB continue to favour the US currency.

The EURUSD forecast for 27 November 2026 is moderately bearish.

Technical outlook

The EURUSD rate is undergoing a sideways correction after rebounding from a key support level at 1.0874. Buyers have gained a foothold above the middle Bollinger Band, but the price remains below resistance at 1.1010, limiting the pair's recovery potential. Today's EURUSD forecast suggests that the decline could resume, with a potential target at 1.0874.

Technical indicators reflect weakening bearish momentum. MACD values have moved into positive territory, while the signal line is approaching the zero level. The Stochastic Oscillator is in neutral territory, with the %K line at 50.73 and the %D line at 48.65. This configuration allows for further consolidation before a new directional move develops.

A breakout below local support at 1.0954, followed by consolidation below 1.0950, would provide an additional signal in favour of sellers. Conversely, a breakout above the 1.1010 resistance level would invalidate the main scenario. In this case, the upward correction could continue towards 1.1035 and then 1.1062.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 1.1010 and 1.1035

Key support levels: 1.0954 and 1.0874





EURUSD trading scenario for today

A breakout below local support, followed by consolidation below 1.0950, would indicate the end of the current correction and provide an opportunity to open short positions.

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0981 Entry level 1.0950 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 1.0988 Take profit 1.0874

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish EURUSD scenario remains a further corrective recovery following the extensive sell-off in November. Declining US government bond yields and growing expectations of further ECB interest rate hikes could provide additional support for the euro. Low liquidity due to the shortened US trading session also increases the likelihood of sharp price swings and false breakouts.

Summary

The EURUSD pair is consolidating after recovering from multi-month lows, but the dollar retains its fundamental advantage for now. The EURUSD forecast for today, 27 November 2026, does not rule out a renewed decline towards 1.0950 and then 1.0874.

Editors’ picks

EURUSD forecast 2026–2027: technical analysis, price levels & predictions The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.

Gold (XAUUSD) forecast 2026: technical analysis, price levels & predictions Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Open Account