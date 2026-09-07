The EURUSD pair closed the first week of September near 1.1627, below the August highs after a correction. Pressure on the dollar increased following a reassessment of Federal Reserve expectations, but strong US data has so far prevented the market from establishing a clear direction.
This week, the pair will remain highly sensitive to fresh macroeconomic data and monetary policy signals.
The fundamental backdrop for the dollar has become less clear-cut by the new week. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller indicated that he would support keeping rates unchanged if price pressures continued to ease. Against this backdrop, the likelihood of a September rate hike fell to around 50%.
At the same time, the US real economy is not yet showing a noticeable slowdown. The S&P Global composite PMI for August rose to 56 from 54.5, while the services PMI increased to 56.5 from 54.6. The ISM services PMI also strengthened to 55.4 from 54.1 a month earlier. These readings indicate continued high economic activity and limit the scope for sharp easing by the Federal Reserve.
A weaker signal came from the labour market. JOLTS job openings totalled 7.271 million in July, compared to 7.330 million expected. Lower demand for workers may indicate a gradual normalisation of the labour market, but this indicator alone is not yet sufficient to establish a sustained bearish trend for the dollar.
Thus, the fundamental picture at the start of the new week appears balanced: the US economy remains strong, but rate expectations have become less hawkish. Inflation now takes on decisive importance, as it should show whether the market’s reduced expectations for further policy tightening are justified.
On the daily timeframe, the EURUSD pair continues to form higher lows relative to the June–July base, so the medium-term structure remains bullish for now. After the August rise, the market encountered resistance around 1.1719 and entered a correction phase.
The nearest resistance level is located at 1.1662. A breakout above it would allow buyers to retest 1.1719, with 1.1778 and 1.1835 as the next upside targets. The key support area remains at 1.1603, followed by 1.1547 and 1.1480.
The price is trading around the middle Bollinger Band, indicating the market is entering a consolidation phase. MACD remains above zero, but bullish momentum has weakened. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning upwards and is around the middle of its range, creating scope for a further recovery.
The technical picture therefore remains moderately positive while the EURUSD pair trades above 1.1603, but a return to a sustainable uptrend will require a breakout above 1.1662 and then 1.1719.
The current EURUSD structure does not provide sufficient grounds for entering within the 1.1603–1.1662 range, so priority should be given to trades only after the price breaks beyond its boundaries.
A consolidation above 1.1662 would confirm a further recovery and create conditions for a retest of the August resistance level.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 11 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
A breakout below 1.1603 would show that the recovery has failed to continue and that sellers are regaining the short-term initiative.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 11 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The EURUSD pair begins the new week at a point of balance between softer expectations for Fed policy and still-strong US economic indicators. The market has not yet gained sufficient momentum to break out of the current range.
From a technical perspective, the medium-term advantage remains with buyers, but the nearest move will be determined by the price reaction to the 1.1603–1.1662 boundaries. An upside breakout would increase the chances of a return to 1.1719. A breakout below the lower boundary would open the way for a deeper correction.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.