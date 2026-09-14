The EURUSD pair ended the week near 1.1605 after several sessions of consolidation. The euro received support from another ECB rate hike, but strong US producer inflation once again bolstered the position of those favouring a hawkish Federal Reserve policy.
The new September week kicks off with central bank decisions in focus, so volatility in the currency market could increase noticeably.
The European Central Bank raised its deposit rate to 2.50% at its September meeting, marking the second increase in 2026 after the June move and strengthening expectations that the tightening cycle in the eurozone is not yet over.
Christine Lagarde maintained a hawkish tone, pointing to the risk of inflation remaining noticeably above the 2% target. Rising energy costs and geopolitical tensions are adding further pressure to prices, so the ECB is keeping the door open to additional rate hikes. This backdrop could limit pressure on the euro even if the dollar remains strong.
On the US side, conditions are also becoming more hawkish. The higher PPI reading fuelled expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike at the upcoming meeting, with the market estimating the likelihood of such a move at around 71%. The regulator faces the ongoing challenge of curbing inflationary pressure without causing excessive damage to economic activity.
The EURUSD pair is therefore entering a phase where both currencies are being supported by tighter monetary policy. The key factor will be the relative difference in expectations: if the Fed convinces the market that further tightening will be necessary after September, the advantage could shift to the dollar. If, however, the rate hike proves to be close to the end of the cycle, the ECB’s recent hawkish signal would support the euro.
On the daily chart, the EURUSD pair has remained within an ascending channel since late July. The sequence of higher lows remains intact, so the medium-term structure still favours buyers despite the pullback from the August high.
The nearest resistance level is located at 1.1663, with the next targets at 1.1722 and 1.1781. The lower boundary of the current structure lies in the 1.1545–1.1560 area. A breakout below it would increase the likelihood of a move towards 1.1486 and then 1.1427.
Following the recent expansion, Bollinger Bands are beginning to stabilise, and the price has returned to the middle band. MACD remains above zero, but its downward trajectory indicates weakening momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is in neutral territory and pointing downwards, which does not yet confirm a new upward wave.
As a result, the technical backdrop remains moderately positive in the medium term, but the short-term balance is shifting towards consolidation and correction.
The current structure remains moderately positive, but an entry makes sense only after confirmation that buying momentum has returned. Consolidation above 1.1663 would suggest a continued move within the ascending channel.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 18 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
If the EURUSD pair remains below 1.1663, the trade idea will not be activated.
The EURUSD pair maintains its medium-term upward structure, but waning momentum and the approaching Federal Reserve meeting increase the likelihood of sharp moves in both directions. The pair’s near-term direction will be determined by a breakout from the 1.1545–1.1663 range.
The EURUSD forecast for 14–18 September remains neutral with a moderately bullish bias while the price holds within the ascending channel.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.