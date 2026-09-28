EURUSD opens the week near 1.1375 after four consecutive sessions of US dollar gains. The pair has fallen towards the July–September ascending trendline, while the US Dollar Index has risen above 101 and reached a near two-month high.
The new week will show whether this support can halt the decline ahead of key US data.
The US dollar enters the new week from a position of strength: the DXY Index has risen above 101 and closed higher for a second consecutive week. The US currency is being supported by both resilient macroeconomic data and concerns that elevated oil prices will continue to sustain inflation.
Following the September rate hike, the Federal Reserve has so far given no indication that the tightening cycle is close to ending. New York Fed President John Williams said the regulator still has significant work to do to bring inflation under control, while Philadelphia Fed's Anna Paulson suggested that further moderate tightening may be necessary.
The labour market also remains resilient for now. Initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 197,000, the lowest level in around two months. This indicates that higher rates have not yet led to a sharp deterioration in demand for workers.
As a result, the fundamental balance remains in favour of the US dollar. To change this picture, the market will need clearer signs of cooling in the US economy, particularly in employment.
On the daily chart, EURUSD has formed a sequence of lower highs and lower lows following the August rise towards the 1.1700 area. A break below support at 1.14956 strengthened the downward structure and brought the price directly to the ascending trendline around 1.1360–1.1370.
The nearest resistance is now located at 1.14956. Above this are 1.1600–1.1610 and the more significant 1.17100 area. Support is provided by the current 1.1360–1.1370 zone, below which the next targets are 1.1300 and the area of previous lows.
The price is moving along the lower Bollinger Band, confirming the strength of the current momentum but at the same time indicating an extended decline. MACD continues to move deeper into negative territory. The Stochastic Oscillator is below 20, with both lines remaining near the bottom of the range.
The technical structure therefore remains bearish, but opening short positions directly at the current support is risky: the market needs to confirm a break below it.
EURUSD has approached strong trend support while deeply oversold, so entering at the current price carries the risk of a corrective rebound. Selling becomes relevant only after a confirmed break below this area.
Sell scenario
A break below 1.1360 would confirm that EURUSD has moved below the ascending trendline and that the downward structure remains intact.
The trade idea is valid until 2 October 2026.
If EURUSD holds above 1.1360, the trade idea will not be activated.
EURUSD maintains strong downward momentum and is testing key trend support after another round of US dollar strength. The EURUSD forecast for 28 September–2 October suggests further declines if 1.1360 is broken, with the nearest target at 1.1285.
The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.
Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.