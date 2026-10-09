The EURUSD pair ended the week around 1.1220 after attempting to recover from the 1.1160 support level. Pressure from the US dollar eased somewhat following a decline in Treasury yields and oil prices, but the pair's broader downward structure remains intact.
This week, US inflation will be the key test for the market, as it could once again shift expectations for Federal Reserve rates.
The fundamental backdrop for the US dollar has softened somewhat at the start of the week. The DXY Index retreated towards 102 after US Treasury yields declined. Robust demand for 30-year securities at auction bolstered the bond market, easing concerns about the sustainability of demand for long-term US government debt.
Another factor was the fall in oil prices following Donald Trump's comments about ‘productive’ talks with Iran. Lower commodity prices reduce the risk of a renewed inflationary impulse driven by energy costs and therefore lessen the need for immediate policy tightening.
At the same time, the Federal Reserve is not yet ready to declare victory over inflation. Christopher Waller noted that further rate hikes would likely be required to bring inflation back to 2%, although the regulator has flexibility in choosing the pace of tightening. This leaves the door open to a pause in October without ruling out another hike later.
The US dollar's short-term support has therefore weakened, but its fundamental advantage has not disappeared completely. The next significant signal will come from US inflation data.
On the daily chart, the EURUSD pair remains in a downtrend following the August reversal from the 1.1710 level. The latest downward wave brought the pair to the horizontal support at 1.11605 and the lower Bollinger Band.
The 1.1160 support level remains key to the current structure. Holding above it opens the door for a recovery first towards 1.1270, then towards 1.1330 and 1.1395. The 1.1455–1.1495 area remains a stronger resistance zone.
MACD is below zero and continues to confirm bearish medium-term momentum. However, the Stochastic Oscillator has turned upwards after leaving oversold territory, and the price has stopped moving along the lower Bollinger Band.
This combination of signals suggests a technical rebound, but it should currently be viewed as a correction within the broader downtrend.
After a sharp decline, the EURUSD pair is attempting to rebound from the 1.1160 support level, but buying directly within the current consolidation is premature. A signal will appear after a breakout above the nearest local resistance level.
Buy scenario
Consolidation above 1.1270 would confirm a corrective recovery and open the way for a move towards the next technical zone.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 16 October 2026 (server time, GMT+3).
If the EURUSD rate remains below 1.1270, the trade idea will not be activated.
The EURUSD pair begins the new week after rebounding from the key 1.1160 support level, while falling yields and easing oil-related risks are giving the pair room for a technical recovery. However, the overall downtrend remains intact.
The EURUSD forecast for 12–16 October suggests corrective growth if the pair consolidates above 1.1270, with the nearest target at 1.1395.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.