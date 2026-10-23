The EURUSD pair is starting the new week near 1.1200, forming a corrective wave after a sharp decline.
This week, the market is awaiting meetings of two regulators, the ECB and the Federal Reserve. The key question is which of them will leave interest rates unchanged and which might tighten monetary policy.
Updated 23 October 2026, 16:46 (UTC+3)
|Day
|Event
|Why it matters for EURUSD
|28–29 October
|ECB
|An ECB meeting at which a decision on changing the interest rate will be made. The probability of leaving the rate unchanged currently stands at more than 90%.
|27–28 October
|FOMC
|An FOMC meeting at which a decision on changing the interest rate will be made. The probability of keeping the rate unchanged is currently more than 80%.
On the daily chart, the EURUSD pair continues its correction in a sideways trend and is testing the middle Bollinger Band, which acts as a resistance level.
The nearest support is located at 1.1150. A breakout below this mark would signal continued downward momentum, with the next downside target around 1.1000. A resistance level lies at 1.1500, followed by 1.1805 and 1.1915.
MACD is below the zero line and gradually declining. The signal line has moved out of the histogram, signalling either a continued correction or the formation of an upward wave. The Stochastic Oscillator has approached the 50 level after a crossover near 80, suggesting that the correction may be coming to an end.
A breakout and consolidation below the 1.1150 support level would signal a continuation of the downtrend. Therefore, selling would become relevant only after prices consolidate below the support level.
At the same time, a rise and consolidation above 1.1350 would extend the correction and invalidate the sell scenarios.
The outlook for 26–30 October 2026 is bearish while EURUSD remains around 1.1200 and continues to move sideways. A confirmed breakout below 1.1150 would open the way towards 1.1000. The key level to watch this week remains 1.1150.
The support level is located at 1.1150, followed by 1.1000, with resistance levels at 1.1350 and 1.1500. A breakout above resistance at 1.1350 would invalidate the bearish forecast.
The FOMC meeting on 27–28 October and the ECB meeting on 28–29 October. The market currently estimates the probability of interest rates remaining unchanged at more than 80%. Rising US bond yields and high oil prices amid the conflict with Iran are increasing pressure on the eurozone.
The EURUSD pair is starting the new week near a key technical support level after a sharp strengthening of the dollar and the Fed's first interest rate hike in three years. While oversold conditions create an opportunity for a correction, the downtrend remains intact.
The EURUSD forecast for 26–30 October 2026 suggests further losses following a breakout below 1.1150, with the nearest target around 1.1000.
The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.
Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.