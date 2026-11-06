The EURUSD pair will start the new week around 1.1200 after stabilising above its October lows. Lower Treasury yields and hawkish ECB rhetoric are easing pressure on the pair, but the dollar continues to benefit from expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening.
The main test in the coming week will be a new set of US inflation data.
Updated 6 November 2026, 10:18 (UTC+3)
|Day
|Event
|Why it matters for EURUSD
|10 November
|US October CPI
|The week's main macroeconomic benchmark. Higher inflation would reinforce expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike and support the dollar. Slowing price pressures could help EURUSD recover.
|13 November
|US October PPI
|This will show changes in producer-level prices and help assess the risk of renewed inflationary pressure in the coming months. A strong reading could shift expectations for Federal Reserve policy in favour of the dollar.
On the daily chart, the EURUSD pair remains in a broader downtrend following the August high, although the latest price movement has entered a consolidation phase. The 1.11039 support level has held back sellers twice, after which the pair returned to the 1.1200 area.
The key resistance level is located at 1.12688. A breakout above it would provide the first technical confirmation of a more substantial correction, with targets at 1.1314 and 1.1370. Higher up lie the 1.1426 and 1.1482 levels. Should the price fall, the main support level remains at 1.11039.
The price is hovering below the middle Bollinger Band but is no longer pressed against the lower band. MACD remains in negative territory; however, the main line is above the signal line, indicating weakening bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has risen above 50, although it is now showing a slight loss of momentum.
The technical picture is becoming more balanced: sellers no longer control the market as firmly as they did in October, but a clear recovery signal will emerge only above 1.1269.
The pair continues to consolidate between the 1.1104 support level and the 1.1269 resistance level, so entering a trade within the range does not provide sufficient confirmation of direction.
Buying becomes relevant once prices consolidate above 1.1269. A return below 1.1104 would invalidate the recovery scenario and indicate a resumption of the medium-term decline.
The forecast for 9–13 November envisages a moderately positive scenario provided the 1.1269 level is broken. As long as the EURUSD pair remains below this mark, it continues to move sideways within a broader downtrend.
The main support level is located at 1.1104. The nearest resistance and key trigger is 1.1269. A breakout above it would bring 1.1314 and 1.1370 into focus as the next targets.
The main drivers will be US CPI and PPI data, as these could change expectations for the next Federal Reserve rate hike. Hawkish rhetoric from ECB officials also continues to provide additional support for the euro.
The EURUSD pair enters the new week after stabilising above its October lows, while weakening bearish momentum is creating conditions for a further recovery.
The EURUSD forecast for 9–13 November suggests a rise if the price consolidates above 1.1269, with the nearest target at 1.1370. A breakout below 1.1104 would invalidate this scenario.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.