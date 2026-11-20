Short answer The EURUSD pair will start the new week near 1.0975 following another sharp decline. Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and a December rate hike that is almost fully priced in are supporting the dollar, while expectations of further ECB tightening have yet to offset the gap in interest rate expectations. The pair has approached key support at 1.0953, and its reaction to this level will determine the direction of the next move. Price at the time of writing 1.0975 Bias for the week Bearish D1 Weekly range 1.0850–1.1120 Trigger level 1.0953 Forecast invalidation level 1.1120 Main event US core PCE price index

What moves EURUSD next week

Market focus: the main macroeconomic event will be the release of the US core PCE price index on Wednesday. After the FOMC minutes showed that most Fed officials were prepared to continue raising interest rates, with the probability of a December hike approaching 100%, the market will need confirmation that inflationary pressure persists. A high core PCE reading would strengthen this scenario and put renewed pressure on the EURUSD rate

the main macroeconomic event will be the release of the US core PCE price index on Wednesday. After the FOMC minutes showed that most Fed officials were prepared to continue raising interest rates, with the probability of a December hike approaching 100%, the market will need confirmation that inflationary pressure persists. A high core PCE reading would strengthen this scenario and put renewed pressure on the EURUSD rate Current trend: on the daily chart, the EURUSD pair remains in a pronounced downtrend and is trading directly above the 1.0953 support level. MACD remains deep below zero and is moving downwards again, confirming sellers' advantage. The Stochastic Oscillator is below 20 and indicates heavily oversold conditions, increasing the risk of a short-term technical rebound near current levels

on the daily chart, the EURUSD pair remains in a pronounced downtrend and is trading directly above the 1.0953 support level. MACD remains deep below zero and is moving downwards again, confirming sellers' advantage. The Stochastic Oscillator is below 20 and indicates heavily oversold conditions, increasing the risk of a short-term technical rebound near current levels Weekly outlook: the baseline scenario envisages further declines following consolidation below 1.0953. Such a breakout would open the way towards 1.0900 and then 1.0850. As long as support holds, a correction towards 1.1060–1.1120 remains possible

Week calendar

Day Event Why it matters for EURUSD 23 November US S&P Global PMI The preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index will show whether the US economy remains resilient. Strong readings would support expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and strengthen the dollar. 24 November US consumer confidence Changes in the Consumer Confidence Index will help assess the resilience of domestic demand ahead of the holiday season and the outlook for the US economy. 25 November US core PCE, GDP, and durable goods orders The busiest day of the week. Core PCE will be the Fed's key inflation gauge, while GDP and orders data will indicate how resilient economic growth remains. 26–27 November Thanksgiving in the US US markets will be closed on Thursday, with a shortened trading session on Friday. Lower liquidity could amplify sharp price movements on low volumes.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the daily chart, the EURUSD pair maintains a sequence of lower highs and lower lows following the August reversal. The latest wave of selling brought the pair below 1.1000 and directly to horizontal support at 1.09526.

A breakout below this level would confirm that the bearish structure remains intact and open the way first towards 1.0900, then 1.0850. In the event of a recovery, the nearest resistance zone lies around 1.1060–1.1120. A stronger barrier remains at 1.1272, above which the technical picture would improve markedly.

The price is near the lower Bollinger Band. MACD remains in negative territory, with its main line below the signal line, indicating stronger bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has fallen to around 17 and is in oversold territory.

Sellers retain the technical advantage, but a confirmed breakout below 1.0953 is needed to sustain the decline amid deeply oversold conditions.





EURUSD trading scenario for next week

The EURUSD pair is trading directly above a key support level at 1.0953 following a prolonged decline, so opening a short position at the current price is risky.

Selling becomes relevant after the price consolidates below 1.0953. A return above 1.1120 would indicate a deeper correction and invalidate the baseline bearish scenario.

EURUSD trading scenario

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.0975 Entry level 1.0948 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:1.9 Stop loss 1.1000 Take profit 1.0850

What would change the forecast

A weaker core PCE reading could reduce market confidence in further Federal Reserve tightening and trigger a correction in the dollar

Consolidation above 1.1120 would indicate that sellers are losing short-term control and invalidate the scenario of an immediate continuation of the decline

More hawkish ECB signals regarding a December rate hike could narrow the interest rate gap between the US and the eurozone and support the euro

EURUSD forecast next week: questions and answers

Will the euro rise or fall next week? The outlook for 23–27 November remains bearish. A confirmed breakout below 1.0953 would allow EURUSD to continue declining towards 1.0900–1.0850. What are the key EURUSD levels for 23–27 November 2026? The main support level is located at 1.0953, with the next reference levels at 1.0900 and 1.0850. The nearest resistance zone lies at 1.1060–1.1120, while a stronger barrier stands at 1.1272. What will move the euro next week? The main driver will be US core PCE, which could shift expectations for the Fed's next steps. US PMI, GDP data, and lower liquidity in the second half of the week due to Thanksgiving will also be significant.

Summary

The EURUSD pair enters the new week near the 1.0953 support level after a prolonged period of dollar strength. Oversold conditions increase the likelihood of a technical correction, but the fundamental and technical backdrop still favours sellers.

The EURUSD forecast for 23–27 November suggests further declines following a breakout below 1.0953, with the nearest target at 1.0850.

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