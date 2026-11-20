The EURUSD pair will start the new week near 1.0975 following another sharp decline. Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and a December rate hike that is almost fully priced in are supporting the dollar, while expectations of further ECB tightening have yet to offset the gap in interest rate expectations.
The pair has approached key support at 1.0953, and its reaction to this level will determine the direction of the next move.
Updated 20 November 2026, 09:46 (UTC+3)
|Day
|Event
|Why it matters for EURUSD
|23 November
|US S&P Global PMI
|The preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index will show whether the US economy remains resilient. Strong readings would support expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and strengthen the dollar.
|24 November
|US consumer confidence
|Changes in the Consumer Confidence Index will help assess the resilience of domestic demand ahead of the holiday season and the outlook for the US economy.
|25 November
|US core PCE, GDP, and durable goods orders
|The busiest day of the week. Core PCE will be the Fed's key inflation gauge, while GDP and orders data will indicate how resilient economic growth remains.
|26–27 November
|Thanksgiving in the US
|US markets will be closed on Thursday, with a shortened trading session on Friday. Lower liquidity could amplify sharp price movements on low volumes.
On the daily chart, the EURUSD pair maintains a sequence of lower highs and lower lows following the August reversal. The latest wave of selling brought the pair below 1.1000 and directly to horizontal support at 1.09526.
A breakout below this level would confirm that the bearish structure remains intact and open the way first towards 1.0900, then 1.0850. In the event of a recovery, the nearest resistance zone lies around 1.1060–1.1120. A stronger barrier remains at 1.1272, above which the technical picture would improve markedly.
The price is near the lower Bollinger Band. MACD remains in negative territory, with its main line below the signal line, indicating stronger bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has fallen to around 17 and is in oversold territory.
Sellers retain the technical advantage, but a confirmed breakout below 1.0953 is needed to sustain the decline amid deeply oversold conditions.
The EURUSD pair is trading directly above a key support level at 1.0953 following a prolonged decline, so opening a short position at the current price is risky.
Selling becomes relevant after the price consolidates below 1.0953. A return above 1.1120 would indicate a deeper correction and invalidate the baseline bearish scenario.
The outlook for 23–27 November remains bearish. A confirmed breakout below 1.0953 would allow EURUSD to continue declining towards 1.0900–1.0850.
The main support level is located at 1.0953, with the next reference levels at 1.0900 and 1.0850. The nearest resistance zone lies at 1.1060–1.1120, while a stronger barrier stands at 1.1272.
The main driver will be US core PCE, which could shift expectations for the Fed's next steps. US PMI, GDP data, and lower liquidity in the second half of the week due to Thanksgiving will also be significant.
The EURUSD pair enters the new week near the 1.0953 support level after a prolonged period of dollar strength. Oversold conditions increase the likelihood of a technical correction, but the fundamental and technical backdrop still favours sellers.
The EURUSD forecast for 23–27 November suggests further declines following a breakout below 1.0953, with the nearest target at 1.0850.
The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.
Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.