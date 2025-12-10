The GBPUSD pair has stabilised above 1.3300 ahead of today’s Federal Reserve rate decision. Discover more in our analysis for 10 December 2025.
Today, market participants expect the Federal Reserve to deliver another 25-basis-point rate cut. Investors will also focus on comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who may take a cautious stance regarding further policy easing amid persistent inflationary pressures.
Expectations for next week’s Bank of England rate decision remain largely unchanged, with the likelihood of a rate cut around 84%, despite signs of accelerating wage growth in the UK.
On the H1 chart, the GBPUSD pair is moderately rising, having consolidated above 1.3300. The Alligator indicator is pointing upwards, suggesting that bullish momentum may continue. The key resistance level is located at 1.3400.
The short-term GBPUSD forecast suggests that the pair may extend its rise towards 1.3400 if buyers keep the price above the 1.3300 support level. A deeper decline will only be considered if sellers push the price below 1.3300, with the support near 1.3200 as the next downside target.
The GBPUSD pair is showing moderate growth, having settled above 1.3300. The market is awaiting the Fed’s rate decision and the accompanying comments from Jerome Powell.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.