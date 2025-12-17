GBP continues to strengthen amid expectations surrounding the Bank of England’s interest rate decision, with GBPUSD trading around the 1.3380 level. Details — in our analysis for 17 December 2025.
The GBPUSD outlook for December 17, 2025, remains favorable for the pound, as the pair has strong potential to continue recovering after completing its correction phase.
The UK Consumer Price Index reflects changes in the cost of goods and services for consumers, helping assess purchasing trends and the degree of economic stagnation. As a rule, if the indicator comes in above forecasts, it tends to have a positive impact on the USD. Data below expectations may put downward pressure on GBPUSD.
The forecast for December 17, 2025, suggests that November CPI may decline compared to the previous reading of 3.6%. Current expectations stand near 3.5%. The decline is not critical, but this remains only a forecast. A CPI reading above expectations could support GBP and act as a trigger for further growth in GBPUSD.
The GBPUSD pair is also awaiting the Bank of England’s interest rate decision scheduled for December 18, 2025. Forecasts suggest the rate will remain unchanged at 4.0%, which could add confidence among GBP investors.
On the H4 chart, GBPUSD tested the upper Bollinger Band and formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. At this stage, the pair may continue its corrective wave as part of the pattern’s completion. Given that prices remain within the boundaries of an ascending channel, the correction may extend toward the support level.
The current downside target for the pullback is the 1.3350 level. A rebound from this area would open the way for renewed strengthening of the bullish trend.
Today’s GBPUSD forecast also considers an alternative scenario in which price advances toward 1.3460 without testing the support level.
Amid expectations surrounding the interest rate decision, the pound continues to strengthen. GBPUSD technical analysis suggests a move toward the 1.3460 level once the current correction is completed.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.