Expectations surrounding the interest rate decision are supporting the pound, with the GBPUSD rate testing the 1.3520 level. Discover more in our analysis for 25 February 2026.
The GBPUSD outlook for 25 February 2026 is favourable for the pound, with quotes having strong potential for further growth after a minor correction.
Key triggers influencing the GBPUSD rate today:
Today’s GBPUSD forecast takes into account that the pound may continue to strengthen against this backdrop, ignoring the March interest rate decision.
Having tested the lower Bollinger Band, the GBPUSD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern on the H4 chart. At this stage, the price may continue its upward wave as the signal unfolds, with the upside target at 1.3650. A breakout above the resistance level would open the door for continued upward momentum.
Today’s GBPUSD forecast also considers an alternative scenario involving a correction towards 1.3440 before renewed growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 1.3650 resistance level would create conditions for opening long positions, with the upside target at 1.3850. The potential profit upon reaching the take-profit level is about 200 pips, while possible losses are limited to 40 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
An aggressive decline with a breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel and consolidation below 1.3440 would signal a drop in the currency pair.
Risks to the bullish scenario include consolidation below 1.3440 and a breakout of the lower boundary of the descending channel, which could trigger a deeper downward correction. An additional factor invalidating the bullish scenario would be reduced demand for the pound due to a shift in Bank of England rhetoric or renewed strength in the US dollar.
The pound continues to strengthen ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision. Technical analysis of GBPUSD suggests a move towards 1.3650.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.