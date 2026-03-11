The GBPUSD pair climbed to 1.3450, with the pound supported by geopolitics, while economic data works against it. Find more details in our analysis for 11 March 2026.

GBPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The GBPUSD pair is edging higher, but the market remains cautious

The pound still has room to extend the recovery

GBPUSD forecast for 11 March 2026: 1.3490

Fundamental analysis

The GBPUSD rate strengthened to 1.3450 on Wednesday. Expectations of a de-escalation in the Middle East supported the pound. Falling oil prices reduced inflation risks for the UK economy, which is heavily dependent on energy imports.

Despite the local rebound, investors continue to closely monitor the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. Its consequences could materially affect the global economy. The situation remains uncertain: US President Donald Trump suggests that the war may soon come to an end. But Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz will not resume while attacks by the US and Israel continue.

Amid external risks, investors are also reassessing expectations for UK monetary policy. On average, a Bank of England interest rate cut in Q2 cannot be ruled out.

Domestic factors continue to weigh on the pound. Weak economic data and political uncertainty in the UK keep risks elevated for the currency. Local elections in two months could become an additional source of tension.

The GBPUSD outlook is moderate.

Technical outlook

The GBPUSD H4 chart shows that after a sharp drop in the second half of February, the pair reached a low in the 1.3250–1.3270 area, from which a recovery began.

Since early March, the price has been staging a corrective rebound and climbed into the 1.3470–1.3500 area, where the nearest resistance level and the middle Bollinger Band are located. Quotes are hovering around 1.3450, and volatility is gradually declining, suggesting the market is shifting into a consolidation phase.

The nearest resistance level lies in the 1.3490–1.3560 zone, while key support is located around 1.3250. As long as the price remains above 1.3400, the short-term picture looks like a recovery after the previous sell-off.

GBPUSD overview

Asset: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: corrective rebound

Key resistance levels: 1.3490 and 1.3560

Key support levels: 1.3400 and 1.3250





GBPUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 1.3490 would confirm the corrective recovery after the decline in the second half of February. In this case, demand may strengthen, with the next target in the 1.3560 area, where a prior reversal zone and the upper boundary of the local range were located. The potential move is around 60–70 pips with a risk of about 40–50 pips.

Take Profit: 1.3560

Stop Loss: 1.3435

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1.3400 support level would increase selling pressure and signal the end of the corrective rebound. In this case, the market could retest the key support at 1.3250, where the pair’s earlier recovery started.

Take Profit: 1.3250

Stop Loss: 1.3465

Risk factors

A key risk to the upside scenario is continued geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a stronger US dollar as a safe-haven asset. Additional pressure on the pound could come from weak UK macroeconomic data and expectations of a Bank of England rate cut in Q2. At the same time, a de-escalation of the conflict and further declines in oil prices could support the pound by reducing inflation risks for the UK economy.

Summary

The GBPUSD pair is rising on reduced geopolitical risk premium. The GBPUSD forecast for today, 11 March 2026, does not rule out an extension of the move towards 1.3490.

